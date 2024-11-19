Denim on steroids: Runway-approved kitschy jeans are here to elevate your basic OOTDs

How many times have you rolled out of way, dreading taking the final call on what to wear for the day? Now while you mull over that, let me raise you the conundrum between keeping your legs warm for the winter months, or baring them in cutesy minis, of course at the cost of nail-biting chills. But beauty doesn't really have to pain this winter. What if we told you that you could stick to wearing your tried and tested round up of basic OOTDs, all while looking like your chicest (and warmest) self? Jazzed up denims are here to elevate your basic fits(Photos: X)

Lo and behold the era of the jazzed up jeans! Block prints, patchwork, very unique DIYs, tassels, fringes, rhinestones, sparkle — the list of what can be embellishing your jeans is quite literally endless. Now while denim is supposed to essentially serve as the neutralising element for most looks, there's literally no reason why it can't be made the star of the show. Whatever your personal aesthetic is, you are bound to find a pair made to fit your vibe, just right. Additionally, styling such denims with toned down pieces are more likely than not to leave you with a look which perfects the balancing act between maximalist excitement and minimalist class. Still apprehensive about how much of this trend is actually catching on? Gucci's 2025 resort wear line — the subtle but sparkly fringed denim piece to be specific — will change your mind. Also convincing us, is the Autumn/Winter 2024 line from Undercover, featuring the golden-trimmings lined pair of boyfriend jeans.

Gucci Resort Wear 2025; Undercover Autumn/Winter 2024

Besides this, statement embroideries, as featured in Molly Goddard's Autumn/Winter 2024 line, or intensely committed patchwork, as in Comme Des Garçons Junya Watanabe jeans are also strong contenders for your brand new denim era.

Molly Goddard Autumn/Winter 2024; Comme Des Garçons Junya Watanabe Jeans

If opting to embrace the jazzy jeans routine, layering is going to be your best friend, especially given how the temperatures have started consistently plummeting. Picture an oversized button down, cinched at the waist paired with your kitschy new denim acquire — a neutral-toned full length coat and similar (or snazzy if you want to go all out) pair of boots will have you sorted for the day. If you want all eyes to be immediately drawn to your pair of denims, switching out the oversized sweater for a snug and fitted one, in black or other adjacent moody hues and pairing it with a shade-matched coat will do the trick.

So which jazzed up jeans aesthetic is your eye leaning towards?