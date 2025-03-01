Menu Explore
Sonam Kapoor proves her soft corner for power dressing in Dior blazer skirt look, and it costs…

ByAdrija Dey
Mar 01, 2025 10:58 AM IST

Sonam Kapoor stepped out for an event in a chic Dior ensemble, reaffirming her love for formal, power dressing attires. 

Sonam Kapoor has a soft spot for power dressing and she has proven it time and again. The corporate chic style that has a classy yet commanding energy has been recurrent in her looks. For an event, she stepped out in a pastel lavender blazer and skirt, reinforcing her love for refined elegant looks.

Sonam Kapoor is a sartorial icon who keeps serving fresh power dressing looks. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)
Sonam Kapoor is a sartorial icon who keeps serving fresh power dressing looks. (PC: Ashutosh Rai)

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor is the queen of creative power dressing: Check out 5 of her most creative looks

More about the look

The look exudes both power and poise. The silhouette is stylish, featuring a fitted and structured blazer with defined notch lapels. She paired it with a midi skirt. This blazer and skirt together make up the skirt suit, which is from Dior's Cruise 2025 collection. According to Dior's website, the blazer is called 30 Montaigne Bar Jacket which is listed at €3,800 (Rs. 3,44,819). The skirt is €3,300 (Rs. 2,99,448). In total, the ensemble costs €7,100, which is approximately Rs.6,44,268.

The top features defined notch lapels.(PC: Dior website)
The top features defined notch lapels.(PC: Dior website)
The flared midi skirt brought silhouette variation to the fitted blazer.(PC: Dior Website)
The flared midi skirt brought silhouette variation to the fitted blazer.(PC: Dior Website)

To complete the look, she went for a black bag and black Mary Janes, while keeping her hairstyle playful.

Style takeaways

  • Anytime you feel a regular blazer and pant suit is boring, switch it up with midi skirts. Even skirts are capable of capturing the boss-girl energy. A blazer and skirt is an underrated pair in power dressing, with most of the focus being on highly defined silhouettes with pants.
  • Neutral doesn't have any monopoly over power dressing. It's a misconception that one needs to wear blacks, whites and grey to appear commanding chic. Soft pastels too can exude authority with a fashionable oomph.
  • Mixup hairstyles or accessories. Not every component needs to be streamlined, in tandem with only one style. Consider Sonam's side parted open hairstyle with a hair clip. It's relatively youthful in comparison to the mature silhouette of her look. Usually tight or low buns are the go-to for this corporate chic, power dressing look. But you can freshen it up from time to time with a softer hairstyle. There's no hard and fast rule that one must stick to a single style from head to toe, a little twist here and there makes the look more interesting.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor rocks brown co-ord set and chic fedora at airport: Style tips you can steal from this look

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
