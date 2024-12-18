Trump's ‘new hairstyle’ is actually the same 2019 ‘hat hair’ that elicited hilarious comparisons to pop culture icons

On Tuesday evening, President-elect Donald Trump seemingly debuted a new hairstyle at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach in Florida, greeting an overly enthusiastic roaring crowd of admirers at his private property. Online supporters of the MAGA leader quickly turned to their X profiles to share the clips of the incoming president’s “makeover.” However, swiftly flipping through the pages of the Trump history would hit his loyalists with a major deja vu moment. Donald Trump's December 2024 hairstyle is the same one he went viral for in June 2019.(X)

Social media loses all sense and calm over Donald Trump's old “new hair”

In June 2019, when the Republican politician was serving his first term as the POTUS, he ditched his trademark bouffant for a more “combed” or slick hair makeover. Trump’s uncommon hair look caused a stir on social media the same way it did today.

The rather flat vision resembling a mullet had the then-Twitter discussions diving into “What’s going on with Trump’s hair” as he served the dramatic hairdo debut at an unannounced stop at McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia, before flying to meet the Queen on his first official state visit to the UK.

The slick departure from his signature yellow bouffant had some pointing out that his supposedly new style was actually just a consequential bad case of “hat hair” or “golf hair.” Someone tweeted at the time, “Trump’s hat hair is so weird specifically because it looks way, way more normal than his regular look.” This Tuesday’s visual similarly caught him holding on to his red baseball cap in one hand, indicating that he presumably had it on earlier.

Trump's ‘hat hair’ and its pop culture connotations

Fans hilariously compared Trump’s hair at the time to that of numerous pop-culture icons. Some were reminded of Michael Douglas’s Gordon Gekko character from the hit film Wall Street.

Others saw reflections of Steve Carell’s “Michael Scott season 1 hair” from The Office.

A third view claimed him to be “channelling Biff Tannen from Back to the Future.” Other opinions listed comparisons with Jon Voight, Dennis Hopper in Super Mario Bros and American Psycho's Patrick Bateman.