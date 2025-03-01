Mouni Roy wears dhoti pants with bralette at the airport, shows fashion is about experimenting

Desi fusionwear is undeniably the sassiest styles to rock. There's an irrefutable chic and bohemian energy. Mouni Roy's airport look is one of the statement looks that are magnetic enough to turn heads. It's intriguing how for an airport look, she put together elements for her look that are polar opposites in style family. Let's dive into her look. Mouni stuns in an unconventional get up.(PC: Ashutosh Rai)

More about her look

Mouni Roy paired a black ribbed bralette top with a neat scoop neckline. It includes dainty laces which are tied up. It's form-fitting, snug like regular bralette tops, accentuating her toned curves. The main star of her ensemble is the black, dhoti-style pants. It includes vertical metallic gold strips.

The pairing of two completely opposite pieces, a bralette and dhoti pants, requires an elevated sartorial creativity. To even visualise these two pieces together in one cohesive look shows that fashion is all about experimenting. Only through trial and error, one can discover the true potential of fashion.

Typically, show-stopping ensembles that will make onlookers stop in their tracks are either for high-end outings or formal occasions. But Mouni wearing such a striking look to the airport shows that statement looks are not bound by any space or mood. The true secret lies in how one carries them.

Mouni finished the look with aviator sunglasses and styled her hair in a middle-parted low bun.

Style takeaways

Indians wear indo-fusion on a daily basis, like kurta jeans. It's time to try something different. Inspired from Mouni's desi fusion style, here are some ideas for your next unconventional indo-western OOTD:

Go for a western top and indian pants like Mouni, so maybe try the timeless denim shirt with flowy sharara pants.

Saree with corset-inspired blouse is already well beloved among fashion enthusiasts.

Maxi dress with kamarband (cinch at waist to give A-line maxi dress defined silhouette.)

Bodycon dress with embroidered cape/jacket.

Kurta and leather pants (instead of good-old jeans.)

Bralette and lehenga skirt (already overdone, but it's still a good option.)

Kurti with dungarees.

