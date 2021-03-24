Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon adds to sultry maternity fashion in 9k Bumpsuit

Oversized, baggy and loose maternity clothes are so yesterday and Bollywood actor Lisa Haydon backs our claim as she slew in a black singlet style top in black colour which flaunted her baby bump perfectly and added the oomph factor to maternity fashion. Going to be a mother for the third time, Lisa set fans on frenzy as she dropped her pregnancy news in February this year.

Recently, the diva stepped out to grab a cup of coffee and looked dressed to kill as she flaunted her baby bump in a black full-body Bumpsuit that evidently raised the bar of fashion goals for all the mommies-to-be out there. Hollywood’s favourite style setters including Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, Hannah Bronfman and Hilary Rhoda all flaunted choicest maternity fashions by Bumpsuit last year and Lisa is the latest to join the bandwagon with her regal look.

Taking to her social media handle, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor shared a picture that gave a glimpse of her sartorial elegance on her recent outdoor trip and the Internet was on fire. The picture features Lisa donning an easy to pulldown, full-body Bumpsuit with a singlet style top and no zipper.

Lisa Haydon sizzles in her latest maternity look (Instagram/lisahaydon)

Made of polyester and spandex with super soft and 4 way stretch fabric, the black Bumpsuit material is known to gently stretch with the body as it transitions through the seasons of pregnancy. The fabric was not see through but double lined for support and quality.

The Bumpsuit came with a deep neckline and straps and Lisa layered it with a chic knee-length jacket that came with full sleeves and added to the glam quotient. Completing her attire with a pair of black boots, Lisa accessorised her look with a pair of black, square-framed sunglasses.

Pulling back her hair into a neat low ponytail, Lisa opted for a no-makeup look with only a dab of nude lipstick. Captured walking with a coffee mug in hand, Lisa captioned the picture, “@bumpsuit uniform (sic).”

Lisa’s ensemble is credited to Australian model Nicole Trunfio’s new maternity brand, Bumpsuit, that boasts of outfits for all stages of pregnancy and post partum as it is made of comfortable, smooth, cozy fabric with no seam or elastic to create any discomfort. The black Bumpsuit originally costs $135 ( ₹9,810) on their designer website.

Lisa Haydon's ensemble from Nicole Trunfio’s new maternity brand, Bumpsuit (bumpsuit.co)

The black Bumpsuit that Lisa donned belongs to The Kate collection of the label. The durability of the material along with the simple silhouette of the outfit and versatility of Bumpsuit make it a must-have for your maternity closet.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter