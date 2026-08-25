Monsoon makeup guide: How to keep your base, eyeliner and lipstick intact in humid weather

Monsoon is probably one of the toughest seasons for makeup. You can spend time getting your base right in the morning, only to step outside and find that the humidity, sweat, and moisture in the air have already started changing the way it looks. But the answer is not necessarily wearing more makeup. It is about wearing the right makeup and preparing your skin properly. Vaishnavi Jain, head of product development, PAC Cosmetics, shared tips on how you can keep your makeup intact in monsoon.

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Skin preparation

The first step is always skin preparation. Vaishnavi highlighted that during monsoon, try to keep the routine simple and lightweight. A moisturiser that works for your skin type, followed by a good primer, can make a noticeable difference. When the skin is properly prepped, makeup sits better and is less likely to separate during the day.

A moisturiser that works for your skin type, followed by a good primer, can make a noticeable difference.

Avoid layers

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{{^usCountry}} “When it comes to the base, avoid applying too many layers. A lightweight foundation or skin tint can give you enough coverage without making the skin feel heavy,” said Vaishnavi. Apply it in thin layers and build coverage only where you actually need it. This also makes touchups much easier later. Consider compact for oily areas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When it comes to the base, avoid applying too many layers. A lightweight foundation or skin tint can give you enough coverage without making the skin feel heavy,” said Vaishnavi. Apply it in thin layers and build coverage only where you actually need it. This also makes touchups much easier later. Consider compact for oily areas {{/usCountry}}

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For areas that tend to get oily, such as the forehead, nose, and chin, a little setting powder can help. But there is no need to keep adding powder every time you notice shine. Instead, gently blot away excess oil first and then touch up. This keeps the makeup from looking cakey.

Waterproof or longwearing kajal, eyeliner and mascara are worth reaching for, especially if you have a long day ahead.

Eye makeup is important

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Eye makeup needs a little extra attention during the monsoon. Waterproof or longwearing kajal, eyeliner and mascara are worth reaching for, especially if you have a long day ahead. There is nothing more frustrating than perfect eye makeup turning into smudged makeup by lunchtime.

Consider setting spray

A setting spray is another simple step that can help bring the entire look together. It helps the different layers of makeup settle into the skin and can make the finish look more natural.

Most importantly, don't fight the weather. Monsoon makeup should feel comfortable and breathable. Keep the layers light, choose long-wearing formulas where you need them, and carry a few essentials for quick touch-ups.

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“The goal isn't to have makeup that looks exactly the same at 9 AM and 6 PM. It is to make sure that even after a long, humid day, your makeup still looks fresh, effortless, and, most importantly, like you,” concluded Vaishnavi.