Aditi Rao Hydari shares her Makeup Mantras, says she believes in the power of red lipsticks and simplicity

Whether she’s gliding across the screen in period dramas or spotted front-row at a couture show, Aditi Rao Hydari's elegance almost feels effortless, never overdone. At Nykaaland, India’s first-ever beauty and lifestyle festival by Nykaa, Aditi brought her signature charm to the stage. Between the buzz of beauty booths and fragrance launches, she spoke to HT Shop Now on her Makeup Mantras! From her beauty staples to her love for minimalism, and why being yourself might just be the most timeless trend of them all, check out what she had to say! Aditi Rao Hydari spills her beauty secrets(Instagram)

Q. What’s one beauty product you always have in your bag?

Aditi Rao Hydari: A red lipstick, because it can fix everything. You can walk into a meeting, a dinner, or even just an ordinary day with it, and somehow it pulls everything together. And a brow kit. Always. You can do without a lot of things, but never without good brows.

Q. When you’re dressing up in Indian wear, what’s your go-to beauty and hair routine to complement the look?

Aditi Rao Hydari: I like to keep things minimal and fresh. I’m big on good skincare, so my go-to is the L’Oréal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum. It’s my holy grail for hydrated, dewy skin. I usually skip heavy foundation and use a tinted serum instead. I don’t do both eyes and lips; it’s always one or the other. If I do a strong lip, I’ll keep the eyes simple. For hair, I like it glossy, natural, and not too “done.” There’s a quiet power in simplicity and I love that bare, glowing kind of beauty.

Q. With the wedding season around the corner, what’s one timeless tip for someone who wants to keep it classic but still look fresh?

Aditi Rao Hydari: Be yourself. Truly. When you’re happy, it shows. I think that’s when you’re your most beautiful. Don’t let makeup or clothes overwhelm you, they should feel like an extension of you, not a costume. So have fun, smile, and let that joy be your best highlighter.

Q. What’s one beauty trend you’re obsessed with, and one you’d secretly like to disappear?

Aditi Rao Hydari: (Laughs) Honestly, I don’t believe in trends. I think authenticity will always be in style. What works for one person may not for another, and that’s okay. I’d say, find what feels like you, that’s the only “trend” worth following.

Q. What’s your one flawless makeup tip from start to finish?

Aditi Rao Hydari: Feel worth it and you’ll always look it. Makeup, skincare, hair… it all comes down to how you feel about yourself. If you feel confident and loved, everything else just falls into place.

In a world obsessed with contour hacks and “get ready with me” reels, Aditi Rao Hydari believes in keeping it real. Her approach to beauty is grounded in grace, less about chasing perfection and more about celebrating what’s already there. As she wrapped up her chat at Nykaaland, the crowd couldn’t help but soak in her mantra: be authentic, stay happy, and let your glow do the talking. Because if there’s one thing Aditi proves time and again, it’s that real beauty doesn’t come from the perfect eyeliner wing, it comes from feeling worth it!

