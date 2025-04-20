Siddharth reveals how Aditi Rao Hydari helped shape his wellness routine: 'She told me to use coconut oil on my face'

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married in 2024 in an intimate private ceremony at the historic Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple in Srirangapur, Telangana. In an April 12 interview with Elle India, Siddharth revealed how his wife has shaped his wellness routine. Also read | Coconut oil for your healthy skin: Ayurvedic solution from anti-ageing to acne-free skin Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth married in a low-key temple wedding in 2024. In a new interview, Siddharth gave her the credit for his new and improved wellness and skincare routine.

'She’s taught me more about skincare than anyone'

Siddharth said he has learnt about skincare from Aditi as he credited her for teaching him 'more than anyone' else. He said, "Adu (Aditi Rao Hydari) is not just an actor, she’s a star. And also this incredibly disciplined, curious person. She’s taught me more about skincare, wellness, fashion, and life than anyone.”

Siddharth was surprised to learn he could use coconut oil on his face

He recalled one such lesson, saying: “She once told me to use coconut oil on my face. I genuinely didn’t know you could do that without making things worse. But she knows what’s good. She’s careful with what she puts in her body and how she lives. Me? I eat everything, everywhere, all the time. We’re opposites. But that’s why it works.”

Coconut oil can have several benefits for your skin.(Photo by Pixabay)

How to use coconut oil on your face?

Coconut oil is a fat extracted from raw coconuts or dried coconut flakes. Did you know you can use unrefined coconut oil as you would a nighttime moisturiser?

According to a November 2023 report on Healthline.com, it may provide benefits, such as reducing inflammation and preventing skin damage, among others, adding coconut oil is gentle enough to be used around sensitive areas like under your eyes and on your lips. As per the report, when choosing the type of oil to put on your face, look for organic coconut oils labelled as: unrefined, virgin and extra virgin.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.