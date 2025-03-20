Are you in search of the perfect red lipstick that will last all day and provide a flawless finish? Look no further! In this article, we will explore the top 10 red lipsticks that offer long-lasting color and a smooth, comfortable wear. Whether you prefer a matte or satin finish, there is a lipstick on this list that will suit your needs. We'll take an in-depth look at each product, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. By the end of this article, you'll be ready to make a bold statement with your makeup, thanks to the perfect red lipstick. The perfect long lasting lipsticks in hues and shades of red for your collection.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

The Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick is designed to last for up to 16 hours, providing a berry base color that is sure to turn heads. This lipstick offers a smooth, matte finish that feels comfortable on the lips, and its long-lasting formula ensures you won't have to reapply throughout the day.

Loading Suggestions...

The Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in the shade Pioneer offers a bold red color that stays put for hours. Its liquid formula dries down to a matte finish, and its precise applicator makes for easy and precise application.

Loading Suggestions...

The Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick in the shade 299 More Scarlet offers a rich, red color with a comfortable matte finish. Its creamy texture glides on smoothly, and its long-lasting formula ensures your color stays vibrant throughout the day.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lakme Cushion Matte Long Lasting Lipstick with French Rose Oil in the shade Red Royale offers a luxurious, long-lasting color with a smooth matte finish. Infused with French Rose Oil, this lipstick provides a comfortable wear and vibrant color.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick with French Rose Oil in the shade Red Bombshell offers a bold, red color with a comfortable, long-lasting wear. Its smooth matte finish feels weightless on the lips, and its vibrant color makes a statement.

Loading Suggestions...

The Colorbar Velvet Matte Smudge-Proof Lipstick in the shade Hot Hot Hot offers a rich, red color with a smudge-proof, matte finish. Its long-lasting formula ensures your color stays put, and its velvety texture feels comfortable on the lips.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lakme Forever Matte Lightweight, Transferproof 16hr Liquid Lipstick in the shade Red Drive provides a bold, red color in a lightweight, transfer-proof formula. Its long-lasting wear ensures your color stays vibrant throughout the day without smudging or fading.

Loading Suggestions...

The Colors Queen Color Stay Non-Transfer Waterproof Matte Lipstick in the shade Red 16 offers a vibrant, red color in a non-transfer, waterproof formula. Its long-lasting wear ensures your color stays put, and its matte finish feels comfortable on the lips.

Loading Suggestions...

The L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick in the shade 377 Perfect Red offers a luxurious, satin finish with a rich, red color. Its creamy texture feels comfortable on the lips, and its long-lasting formula ensures your color stays vibrant throughout the day.

Loading Suggestions...

The Glam21 Creamy Matte Long-Lasting Non-Transfer Pigmented Lipstick in the shade Lusty Red offers a creamy, matte finish with a highly pigmented, long-lasting color. Its comfortable wear ensures your color stays vibrant throughout the day, making a bold statement.

Red lipsticks top features and comparison:

Product Name Longevity Finish Weight/Infusion Color Lakme 9to5 Powerplay Priming Matte Lipstick Up to 16 hours Matte 36g Berry Base Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Long-lasting Matte 5 ml Pioneer Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes Lipstick Long-lasting Matte 17g 299 More Scarlet Lakme Cushion Matte Long Lasting Lipstick with French Rose Oil Long-lasting Matte French Rose Oil Red Royale Lakme Cushion Matte Lipstick with French Rose Oil Long-lasting Matte French Rose Oil Red Bombshell Colorbar Velvet Matte Smudge-Proof Lipstick Long-lasting Matte Smudge-proof Hot Hot Hot Lakme Forever Matte Lightweight, Transferproof 16hr Liquid Lipstick Long-lasting Matte 56ml Red Drive Colors Queen Color Stay Non-Transfer Waterproof Matte Lipstick Long-lasting Matte Waterproof Red 16 L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick Long-lasting Satin 3.6g 377 Perfect Red Glam21 Creamy Matte Long-Lasting Non-Transfer Pigmented Lipstick Long-lasting Matte 2g Lusty Red 14

Similar stories for you

Bobbi Brown lipsticks: 8 mesmerising shades that complement every skin tone; versatile shades for all skin tones

Best Mars lipsticks: Top 10 picks of the latest shades you can flaunt on your lips

Mamaearth lipsticks: Kiss dry lips goodbye with these naturally nourishing lip shades; Top picks for you

Lipsticks under ₹500: Get bold and glam look without spending much; Here are our top picks

FAQs on red lipstick What is the price range of these red lipsticks? The price of these red lipsticks varies, with options available to suit different budgets. You can find affordable options as well as higher-end choices to meet your needs.

Do these lipsticks transfer easily? Many of these lipsticks are designed to be transfer-proof, ensuring that the color stays put without smudging or transferring onto cups or utensils.

Are these lipsticks suitable for all skin types? These lipsticks are suitable for most skin types, but individuals with extremely dry or sensitive lips may want to look for formulas with added moisture or hydration.

Do these lipsticks require a lip liner for application? While a lip liner can enhance the precision and longevity of your lipstick, these products are designed to be applied directly to the lips for a bold, vivid color.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.