Burgundy edit: The colour that’s defining fall season fashion trends this year

Every year when fall rolls around, our wardrobes go through a bit of an identity crisis. Suddenly, your summer florals look too chipper, your blacks feel too soon, and you’re caught somewhere between “it’s chilly” and “why am I still sweating in this sweater?” That’s when burgundy walks in, like that friend who just gets it. It’s deep without being dreary, bold without being loud, and rich enough to make your outfit look like it came straight out of a coffee-table fashion book. burgundy fashion(Pinterest)

Here are 10 reasons to prove why burgundy is the most wearable, mood-lifting colour of the season and how to make it work for everything from office days to wedding nights.



1. It’s the ultimate transitional shade

Fall fashion is tricky. It’s all about balance, and burgundy does that perfectly. It has the depth of winter tones but the warmth of summer’s leftovers. That means your burgundy blazer, midi dress, or wide-leg trousers can easily work for early autumn brunches and late-December dinners.

Style tip: Pair a burgundy corduroy jacket with beige or camel trousers for a sleek day look, and swap in a leather skirt or dark jeans for evening plans. The colour transitions effortlessly, so your outfit doesn’t have to.

2. It feels luxe without trying too hard

Burgundy is a shade that whispers “expensive.” Maybe it’s because it sits right between jewel tones and neutrals, elegant without shouting for attention. Be it in velvet, silk, or suede, it instantly elevates even the most basic outfit.

Style tip: For workwear, a burgundy satin blouse with gold hoops. For date night? A deep wine-toned slip dress and minimal jewellery.

3. It’s made for textures

Some colours get lost when layered, but not burgundy. It thrives in texture play. These can include chunky knits, leather pants, or ribbed sweaters in wine hues that add dimension to your outfit.

Style tip: Mix textures within the same tone, say, a wool coat over a satin shirt with matte boots. Burgundy’s depth makes layering fun instead of fussy. Bonus: it looks incredible in both natural and artificial light.

4. It flatters everyone

No gatekeeping here, burgundy suits every skin tone. So, if you’re warm, cool, or neutral, this shade brings out natural warmth without washing you out. It’s why makeup artists, too, swear by wine-toned lipsticks and nail shades for fall.

Style tip: If you’re hesitant, start small. Add a burgundy scarf, beanie, or handbag. You’ll be surprised how quickly it becomes your favourite accent colour.

5. It’s a mood-setter

While summer is about carefree brightness, fall calls for depth. Burgundy brings that it’s dramatic, romantic, and just the right amount of moody. It instantly makes any outfit look more polished and thought-out, even if you just threw it on while running late.

Style tip: Add burgundy accessories to break up an all-neutral outfit. A maroon belt, a deep wine hat, or ankle boots add personality without being overpowering.

6. It plays well with other colours

You’d think such a strong colour would be hard to style but burgundy is surprisingly versatile. It pairs beautifully with neutrals like beige, cream, or grey, and also complements navy, blush, and olive.

Style tip: If you love colour, try pairing burgundy with dusty pink for a chic monochrome vibe or with mustard for a rich fall palette that feels editorial yet wearable.

7. It’s festive but not flashy

When the festive season rolls in, everyone reaches for red and gold. Burgundy gives you a more sophisticated alternative, it’s rich enough to feel celebratory without being OTT. Perfect for Diwali dinners, fall weddings, or even a Christmas brunch.

Style tip: A burgundy kurta set with antique gold jewellery is the ideal festive balance between subtle and statement.

8. It’s the grown-up red

Burgundy is red’s more refined sister, it's still bold, but with restraint. It’s confident without being loud, and passionate without being predictable. Perfect for anyone in their “quiet luxury” era.

Style tip: Replace your usual red lip or red dress with a deeper, wine-hued version this season. Same impact, just with more maturity and mystery.

9. It translates across fabrics

Unlike some trendy colours that only look good in one texture, burgundy is universally flattering, from velvet to denim, leather to lace. It adapts to your mood and occasion.

Style tip: Invest in a statement burgundy coat or boots. They’ll tie together your fall wardrobe and make you look instantly styled, no matter what’s underneath.

10. It’s timeless not trendy

Burgundy is a recurring classic. It shows up every fall and somehow feels new each time. So, if you invest in a few good burgundy pieces, they’ll always have a place in your wardrobe rotation.

Style tip: Go for timeless silhouettes such as trench coats, turtlenecks, or midi skirts in this shade. You’ll re-wear them season after season.

The next time you’re torn between dressing practical and Pinterest-worthy, just remember: throw on a bit of burgundy. You’ll look warm, chic, and like you’ve got autumn completely under control, even if you’re still sweating under that “light” sweater.

