How to brave the cold in style: The ultimate cosy winter accessory guide to brave the chill

There’s a moment every year, somewhere between your first pumpkin spice latte and the time your fingertips officially freeze on your morning commute, when it hits you: winter is here, and your wardrobe needs backup. But wait, you don’t need a full closet overhaul. Sometimes, all it takes is a few well-chosen accessories to transform your outfits and your mood. cosy winter accessory guide(Freepik)

This season, make your winter accessories do double duty: keep you warm while helping you look impossibly chic. Be it statement scarves that rival outerwear or fuzzy earmuffs that feel like a warm hug, it’s all about finding comfort without losing style. So, before you reach for last year’s pilling beanie, here’s your updated guide to cold-weather essentials that will make you actually want to step outside.

1. The statement scarf: Your winter hero

Let’s start with the obvious OG, the scarf. But not just any scarf. This season, it’s oversized, dramatic, and practically wearable art. These can include chunky knits in bold colours, extra-long lengths, or textured finishes that turn even the simplest coat into a statement.

Style tip: Go tonal for that elevated “quiet luxury” vibe with a camel coat paired with a soft beige or cream scarf. Or, if you love a pop, try jewel tones like emerald or plum. Bonus points for scarves so big they double as blankets.

2. Beanies, berets and beyond

Your head deserves its moment too. The humble beanie has officially gone high fashion, slouchy silhouettes, ribbed textures, and cashmere blends are everywhere. But if you’re feeling French-girl chic, a wool beret or baker boy cap instantly ups the style quotient.

Style tip: For days when you can’t be bothered with hair styling (so, every winter morning), tuck your hair into your beanie or beret for that effortlessly put-together look. Go for neutral shades like oatmeal or grey to mix and match or embrace dopamine dressing with colour-blocked knits.

3. Gloves that mean business

Gone are the days when gloves were purely functional. This winter, they’re all about personality. Think leather gloves with buckle details, faux-fur cuffs, or even touchscreen-friendly versions in buttery suede.

Style tip: Choose gloves that complement your outerwear instead of blending in. A sleek black leather pair with a wool coat is timeless; bold red or patterned gloves add instant chic.

4. Fuzzy earmuffs: The comeback we didn’t know we needed

Yes, earmuffs are back and they’re cuter and cosier than ever. Once considered purely practical, the 2025 versions are playful, plush, and Instagram-ready. Faux-fur styles in cream, blush, or black can elevate even the most basic winter fit.

Style tip: Pair your earmuffs with an oversized coat or puffer for that cosy street-style energy. It’s giving “off-duty model braving the cold,” and honestly, we’re here for it.

5. Chunky socks and knee-high warmth

If you’ve ever underestimated the power of good socks, this is your sign to rethink that. Chunky wool socks peeking out of ankle boots or knee-highs paired with midi skirts are as stylish as they are functional.

Style tip: Play with texture. Cable-knit socks add dimension to your outfit, while ribbed cotton pairs perfectly with loafers or sneakers. Stick to neutral tones for versatility such as cream, grey, and charcoal never fail.

6. Mittens are having a moment

Once reserved for schoolkids and ski trips, mittens have had a serious glow-up. Oversized, hand-knit, and available in every pastel shade imaginable, they’re cosy, nostalgic, and surprisingly chic.

Style tip: Pair mittens with a cropped puffer or longline coat for a playful contrast. They also photograph beautifully when holding a hot coffee cup, yes, that’s a valid fashion consideration.

7. Blanket shawls and wraps

If you like the idea of wearing your blanket to brunch, congratulations, this one’s for you. Oversized shawls, cape scarves, and ponchos are dominating the winter accessory game. They’re dramatic, warm, and ridiculously comfortable.

Style tip: Go for plaid or geometric prints to break up monochrome winter outfits. Cinch your shawl with a belt over your coat for an instantly polished look that also keeps everything in place on windy days.

8. The rise of the knit balaclava

It started on runways, then made its way to social media and now, the balaclava is officially mainstream. Equal parts practical and stylish, it’s the accessory of choice for anyone who hates cold winds and loves bold statements.

Style tip: Stick to neutral tones like taupe, grey, or soft blush for an elegant version, or go full Gen Z with neon shades. Either way, it’s a guaranteed conversation starter.

9. Cosy arm warmers and fingerless gloves

A little bit retro, a little bit rockstar, arm warmers are making a subtle comeback. Perfect for layering over long sleeves or under coats, they add warmth without bulk.

Style tip: Try pairing them with oversized blazers or cropped sweaters. They’re especially great for those who type or text nonstop, warmth without sacrificing function.

10. Faux fur everything

From bucket hats to muffs to fluffy stoles, faux fur is everywhere this season. It’s luxe, animal-friendly, and adds that “I just stepped out of a ski chalet” energy to even your simplest looks.

Style tip: Keep it balanced. If your fur accessory is bold like a statement hat or bag, pair it with clean lines and neutral tones elsewhere.

The best accessories this season are the ones that marry warmth with whimsy, comfort with personality. Grab that oversized scarf, throw on a fuzzy hat, and step out like the main character of your own winter rom-com.

