Mother’s Day 2025: Last-minute gift ideas that will make her feel super special; Perfumes, watches, handbags and more

Did you forget to sort out a present for Mum? You’re not alone. With Mother’s Day 2025 sneaking up, it’s time to get creative with your gifting. The good news is, that there’s still time to pull off something thoughtful without the stress. From luxurious perfumes that remind her how fabulous she is to classic watches and statement handbags that never go out of style, there are plenty of gift ideas for mothers that’ll hit the mark. Stylish perfumes, timeless watches and chic handbags make perfect Mother’s Day gifting choices when you're in a last-minute gift ideas crunch.

This guide is packed with brilliant suggestions to help you find that perfect pick, even if you’ve left it to the last moment. Consider this your shortcut to smart Mother's Day gifting that doesn’t feel rushed. Let’s sort those last-minute gift ideas with style and a bit of charm.

A perfume can say a lot without a single word. For Mother’s Day 2025, go for something floral, fresh or even musky if that’s her style. It’s one of those classic gift ideas for a mother that never misses. With so many notes and blends to choose from, finding a scent that reminds her of you is one of the sweetest Mother's Day gifting options out there.

Top picks for the best gifting ideas

Sunglasses for Mother’s Day 2025

Sunglasses are a fun and practical pick for last-minute gift ideas this Mother’s Day 2025. Whether she’s lounging on the patio or running errands, a stylish pair will instantly brighten her look. From sleek cat eyes to oversized frames, there’s something for every kind of mum. It’s a smart and simple choice when you want a Mother's Day gift that feels cool without overthinking it.

Top picks for the best gifting ideas

Watches for Mother’s Day 2025

Watches make a brilliant pick for Mother’s Day 2025. They’re practical, stylish and full of charm. Choose from sleek metal straps, elegant leather bands or smartwatches if she’s into tech. It’s one of those gift ideas for mother that blends fashion with function. If you're after last-minute gift ideas, a watch still feels polished and personal. Perfect for a bit of thoughtful Mothers day gifting, without the stress.

Top picks for the best gifting ideas

Handbags for Mother’s Day 2025

You can never go wrong with a handbag. For Mother’s Day 2025, go for something that fits her lifestyle. Maybe a structured tote for the office or a crossbody for weekend brunches. There’s a bag for every mood and moment. When it comes to last-minute gift ideas, this is one that still feels thoughtful and useful. It’s the kind of Mother's Day gift she’ll carry everywhere.

Top picks for the best gifting ideas

Kurti sets for Mother’s Day 2025

If your mum loves easygoing fashion, a kurta set is a lovely pick for Mother’s Day 2025. Light, comfortable and full of charm, these outfits are great for daily wear or a casual family lunch. Go for breathable fabrics and prints that reflect her personality. When you’re stuck for last-minute gift ideas, a kurta set feels personal without being over the top. A perfect Mother'sDayy gifting solution.

Top picks for the best gifting ideas

Lipsticks for Mother’s Day 2025

Lipsticks are small, but they make a big impact. A bold red, a soft nude or a cheerful pink can completely lift her mood. For Mother’s Day 2025, pick a shade or two she wouldn’t usually buy for herself. It’s one of those gift ideas for a mother that feels indulgent without needing much effort. Plus, they’re easy to grab last minute and still feel special.

Top picks for the best gifting ideas

Diffusers for Mother’s Day 2025

A diffuser is a great way to bring some calm into her space. For Mother’s Day 2025, choose one with relaxing essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus. It’s a thoughtful choice for Mother's Day gifting that adds comfort and freshness to her day. These make excellent last-minute gift ideas because they’re stylish, and functional and offer a bit of peace in the middle of her busy routine.

Top picks for the best gifting ideas

No need to panic if you’ve left it late. These last-minute gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2025 tick all the boxes. From perfumes to diffusers, there’s something here to suit every kind of mum. Make your Mother's Day gift thoughtful, simple and full of love with these easy yet charming gifts.

Mother’s Day Gifting Guide 2025: FAQs What are some thoughtful last-minute gift ideas for Mother’s Day 2025? Great last-minute gift ideas include perfumes, handbags, sunglasses, diffusers, kurta sets and lipsticks. These are easy to find and still feel special.

When is Mother’s Day 2025? Mother’s Day 2025 falls on Sunday, 11 May. Mark your calendar so you’re not scrambling for gifts at the last moment.

What makes a good gift for Mum? A good gift reflects what she enjoys or needs. Think of something useful, personal or pampering. Perfumes, skincare, fashion and home accessories are all solid choices.

Can I find quality gifts on a tight budget? Yes. Lipsticks, small diffusers, or trendy accessories make lovely gifts without stretching your wallet. It’s about the thought, not the price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.