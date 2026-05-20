Mouni Roy brings India to Cannes with chic patola print gown, dazzles the night in midnight blue dress

This year, Indian actors have been dominating the red carpet at Cannes. From Alia Bhatt and Aditi Rao Hydari to Huma Qureshi and Diana Penty, stars are serving style at the 79th edition of the international film festival being hosted in the French Riviera.

Mouni Roy in two striking looks during Cannes Film Festival,

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Mouni Roy also arrived in Cannes recently to attend the film festival. On May 19, she took to Instagram to share pictures of her stylish looks: a patola print gown for the launch of the poster and teaser of her film in Cannes, and second, a midnight blue gown for an event hosted by Chopard.

The Gujarati patola dress

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the pictures of her first look, Mouni Roy wrote, “Launched my film poster and teaser today here in Cannes. Big moment for me. (Pictures coming soon) proud to be wearing a dress crafted by Puja Shah and all the artisans who put 300 hours into embroidering this dress. Thank you! For those who do not know, it’s a Gujarati Patola work, which, btw, I think is stunning.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the pictures of her first look, Mouni Roy wrote, “Launched my film poster and teaser today here in Cannes. Big moment for me. (Pictures coming soon) proud to be wearing a dress crafted by Puja Shah and all the artisans who put 300 hours into embroidering this dress. Thank you! For those who do not know, it’s a Gujarati Patola work, which, btw, I think is stunning.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label The House of Patola. It is a backless, full-length gown with a sleeveless silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a square neckline, colourful patola embroidery, and a train at the back. She wore the ensemble with white strappy heels and cocktail rings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label The House of Patola. It is a backless, full-length gown with a sleeveless silhouette, a figure-hugging fit, a square neckline, colourful patola embroidery, and a train at the back. She wore the ensemble with white strappy heels and cocktail rings. {{/usCountry}}

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Lastly, for her tresses, she left them loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves, and for the glam, the actor went with kohl-lined eyes, smudged winged eyeliner, darkened brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, and light pink lip shade.

The Chopard look

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For the Chopard event, Mouni slipped into a midnight blue and black gown featuring an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline, floral embroidery, a corseted bodice, a figure-hugging silhouette, a flowy skirt, a cinched waistline, and a thigh-high slit on the front.

To complement the chic ensemble, she wore diamond and sapphire-encrusted jewels from Chopard, including a statement ring and triple-string necklaces. As for her tresses, she tied them in a side-parted, neat bun, with a few strands in the front, sculpting her face and adding an old-Hollywood glamour.

Lastly, for the glam, the actor chose smoky eye shadow, smudged kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, bronzer to highlight the contours of her face, and a glossy mauve lip shade.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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