Mouni Roy drops a smoking hot look in white bikini and fringed skirt, sets Instagram on fire

Mouni Roy dropped a smoking hot look in a white bikini set teamed with a fringed skirt on her Instagram page. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments for the actor.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 06:00 PM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Mouni Roy has a flair for leaving her fans weak in the knees with her ultra-glamorous sartorial choices. The star's Instagram account is full of photos of her dressed in stunning ensembles. From rocking traditional pieces to carrying sizzling bikini sets, she can do it all. And now, her latest pictures in a white bikini set are also creating quite the buzz online.

Mouni took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of herself wearing an all-white bikini set with a crocheted fringed skirt. One image showed the actor looking at the camera with a brooding expression, and the other showed her posing by a pool tube. In both the clicks from the photoshoot Mouni looked breathtaking.

Mouni posed wearing a pristine white strapless bikini top for the shoot. It features ribbed details, a sweetheart neckline, and a back-tie to secure the top in place. The actor teamed it with a quirky skirt with crocheted waistline attached with fringes. Scroll ahead to see the photos.

Mouni styled the all-white beach look with her signature minimal make-up. She opted for nude pink lip shade, blushed cheeks, smoky eye shadow, kohl-clad eyes, mascara-laden lashes, on-fleek eyebrows, and sharp contour. Centre parted open tresses styled in soft curls rounded off the look.

After Mouni shared the post, it garnered several comments and more than 5 lakh likes. Her friends in the industry also reacted to the pictures and praised the fiery look. Arjun Bijlani dropped a heart and a fire emoji. Celebrity stylist Anuradha Khurana wrote, "Arrey arrey bassss."

See some of the comments below:

Comments on Mouni Roy's post. 

Earlier, Mouni had shared photos from her Diwali celebrations with fans on Instagram. she chose a ruffled printed maroon saree for the festivities and looked lovely as ever. The star accessorised her traditional attire with a gold kamar bandh, earrings and a choker necklace.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will be next seen in Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan.

