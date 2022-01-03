Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mouni Roy in animal print bikini takes over Goa with stunning pic from beach day, we are obsessed
fashion

Mouni Roy in animal print bikini takes over Goa with stunning pic from beach day, we are obsessed

Mouni Roy wore an animal print bikini set during her vacation in Goa. She took to Instagram to share the stunning click from the beach day.
Mouni Roy in animal print bikini takes over Goa in stunning pics from beach day, we are obsessed
Published on Jan 03, 2022 09:23 AM IST
ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi

Actor Mouni Roy ringed in the New Year 2022 at the scenic beaches of Goa with her friends. The star shared images from her vacation and gave us major wanderlust goals. Her latest photo is a fashion masterclass on how to turn heads at the beach. We are taking notes.

Mouni took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her beach day on a sunny morning in Goa on Sunday evening. The Brahmastra actor enjoyed the balmy day and her scenic surroundings dressed in a smoking hot bikini set, teamed with a matching sarong. Her friend and actor, Aashka Goradia, clicked the picture. 

RELATED STORIES

Captioned "Beach day," the post shows Mouni dressed in an animal print beachwear set. It features a halter neck bikini top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and barely-there back-tied straps. The star wore the top with a matching bikini bottom and topped it with a printed sarong tied on the front, featuring a thigh-baring side slit.

ALSO READ | Mouni Roy enters 2022 in a black bikini, enjoys an epic vacay and sunset in Goa

Mouni left her locks open for the beach day and teamed the bikini set with black-tinted sunglasses, glowing skin, nude lip shade, and a bare sunkissed face. She posed barefoot on the beach for the click.

After Mouni shared the photo, it garnered more than 6 lakh likes and several thousand comments. Her friends and celebrities like Aamna Sharif, Sonal Chauhan, Asha Negi and more praised the star's look by dropping fire emoticons in the comments section.

Top Mobile Deals

See some of the comments:

Comments on Mouni Roy's post. 

Earlier, Mouni had posted several photos of herself enjoying the last sunset of 2021 at the beach in Goa. The star, dressed in a black bikini set and sarong, posed at the beach. "Of Sonnets and Sunsets. Last of 2021," she had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mouni roy
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP