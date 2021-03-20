Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics
fashion

Mouni Roy is a chic boss babe in 2k velvet top and shorts set, see pics

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy recently shared snippets from a photo shoot with her fans. The stunner wore a velvet co-ord monochrome set that was the perfect mix of boardroom aesthetic with a touch of chic vibe.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:12 PM IST
Mouni Roy in velvet co-ord set(Instagram/imouniroy )

Outfits that can accompany you from your office desk to dinner dates are not that easy to find. The look that should be a mix of chic vibe with boardroom aesthetic is hard to nail but Mouni Roy has done it. The actor recently shared glimpses from a photo shoot and saying that she looks like a total boss babe won't be wrong.

The images that we are talking about had the actor wearing a monochrome look. Her co-ord velvet set featured a white crisp shirt with long collars attached to a layer of black velvet. The velvet part of the top had a cinched waist with a peplum flow at the bottom. She teamed it with a pair of black velvet mini shorts.

The Gold actor completed her outfit with a pair of black leather bellies and tried a few different pair of glasses with the look. For her glam, she went with subtle pink tones and was seen with mascara-laden lashes teamed with a little pink blush, some bronzer and a nude lipstick. Mouni let her middle-parted wavy hair open for the shoot. She posted the images on Instagram with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

Kiara Advani looks like magic as she flaunts two new looks by Manish Malhotra

Neena Gupta keeps her holiday look casual in hoodie and classic denim shorts

Elsa Peretti, famous Tiffany jewellery designer, dies at 80

Coming back to Mouni's boss babe attire, the co-ord set is from the shelves of the homegrown brand Closet Hues and is worth 2,199. Yes, you can read that again.

Mouni Roy's co-ord set is worth ₹2k (closethues.com)

On the professional front, Mouni Roy is currently enjoying the success of her song Patli Kamariya. The video that touched the milestone of 10 million views on YouTube has the actor raising the temperature with her moves. She is also working on her upcoming film Brahmastra. The film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mouni roy fashion professional celebrity fashion
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP