Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear

While the Internet stays divided over Tanishk Bagchi’s latest dance number, Patli Kamariya, all are united when it comes to gushing over Mouni Roy’s gravity-defying moves. Recently, the television-turned-Bollywood diva gave fans a glimpse of her rehearsals in the dance room, displaying her perfectly toned abs and dancing away as netizens watched in awe.

Taking to her social media handle, the Naagin star shared a video featuring her in a sultry look, donning activewear at its trendy best. Mouni was dolled up in a lavender-coloured comfortable sports bra that came with a firm racerback and thick straps.

The under-bust subtle contouring came with a flattering texture design that enhanced the silhouette while the ribbed waistband enhances stability. Made of lightweight and breathable fabric, the apparel stretched to hug the body.

Mouni teamed it with a pair of lavender-coloured leggings that featured a flattering high-waist compressive waistband, subtle quad and booty contour and full-length design. This too was made of lightweight, breathable nylon and spandex fabric.

To raise the bar of fashion goals as she slew in the lavender sports bra and pair of tights while grooving sensuously to her recently released track, Mouni teamed the look with a spotless white jacket from Iki Chic that featured a long sleeve cropped top with a hoodie and we love this chilled style. The actor completed her look with a pair of sneakers.

Leaving her mid-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a dab of wine lipstick and smokey eyes makeup. She captioned the video, “For the joy of it, dance on it already!! (sic).” Not surprisingly, the video collected close to 2 lakh likes while still going strong at the time of filing this story.

Mouni’s lavender sports bra and leggings are credited to India’s seamless activewear brand, Flexchamps India that prides in a wide range of high-performance and high-quality activewear crafted from the most luxurious fabrics that stand out from the crowd with trendiest and unique designs. While the sports bra originally costs ₹1,100 on their designer website, the pair of leggings were priced at ₹2,100.

Mouni Roy’s lavender sports bra from Flexchamps India(flexchamps.com)

Mouni Roy’s lavender leggings from Flexchamps India(flexchamps.com)

Continuing to evolve as the new fashion industry trend courtesy its comfort, style and functionality, athleisure wear market size is expected to reach $126.9 billion by 2026 and Mouni’s look came just at a time when it is a rage and even pocket friendly. Mouni Roy was styled by fashion stylists Meagan Concessio, Sanya Kapoor and Ria Kothari.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter