Mouni Roy looks super romantic in 8.5k mini dress that hugs the right corners

A ruched mini skirt or a dress with ruching fashion is sure to give an instant booty pop and drawing attention in the same this Thursday is Bollywood actor Mouni Roy who looked super romantic and pretty in a blue mini dress that hugged her in all the right places. Looking for a flattering yet flirty dress that comes with a curve-skimming silhouette and would do a body good?

Take fashion inspiration from Mouni's latest viral pictures in the blue Tulum mini dress that is sure to add a touch of feminine flair. Taking to her social media handle recently, Mouni set the fashion police and fans swooning as she dropped a slew of sartorial pictures from her latest photoshoot.

The pictures featured the diva donning a sky blue Tulum mini dress that came with a one-sided sleeve which was finely draped along with the ensemble. The single sleeve sported an exaggerated fringe detail on one side and also along the opposite side seam of the dress, making it a perfect fashion statement outfit.

Leaving her soft curls open down her back in side-parted hairstyle, Mouni completed her attire with a pair of sky blue pointed-toe heels. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Accessorising her look with silver earring and a stack of finger rings, Mouni struck sultry poses for the camera as she turned cover girl for a magazine. She simply captioned her pictures with a sea wave emoji and was styled by celebrity fashion stylists and costume designers Simran Kabra and Amishaa Jain.

The ensemble is credited to Indian retail brand, Label Frow, which boasts of one-of-a kind, seasonless pieces that bring back slow fashion. The blue Tulum mini dress originally costs ₹8,500 on their designer website.

Mouni Roy's blue Tulum mini dress from Label Frow (labelfrow.com)

Mini dresses serve as the perfect fashion ensembles for parties, cruise, holiday, pre-spring or travel. With the resuming of outdoor gatherings and summer sun still here to lift up our mood, we can’t help but picture ourselves donning ensembles that are fun and exuberant and Mouni Roy’s recent pictures in Label Frow's blue Tulum mini dress are perfect fashion inspiration.

