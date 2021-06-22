Mouni Roy's 27k mini embellished dress gives the sexy LBD an elegant spin

The famed Little Black Dress or LBD is synonymous with elegant and timeless aesthetics. And no one understands this better than Mouni Roy. The Brahmastra actor’s wardrobe is full of stunning sartorial picks, including striking LBDs that always manage to make our jaws hit the floor. And her latest look will do the same for you.

Taking to social media recently, Mouni Roy shared pictures and a video of herself dressed in a voguish mini black dress. She captioned the post, "Baby don't need to come out of this dress eva." The ensemble is from the shelves of the designer brand Nadine Merabi and gives the sexy LBD an elegant spin.

The figure-hugging mini included a plunging V-neckline, exaggerated shoulder puffs and full sleeves. It also had an asymmetric floor-sweeping drape and wrap detail.

The show-stopping silhouette, crafted from shimmering velvet fabric, was decorated with delicate, hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread embroidery.

Mouni wore the embellished outfit with strappy fur-adorned pumps. She ditched any kind of distracting accessory with the black dress and just styled it minimally with a few rings. She left her tresses open in a middle parting and styled them in soft curls.

The 35-year-old chose glowing skin, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, heavy kohl-adorned eyes with sleek eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, well-defined eyebrows, a hint of blush on the cheeks, and beaming highlighter on the face to glam up her party-ready ensemble.

The Nadine Merabi attire is called the Chrissy Black Dress. It is a perfect pick for a late-night bash with your best friends or a friend’s cocktail party. If you want to add this look to your closet, we have found its price for you. The dress is worth ₹27,346 (GBP 265).

The Chrissy Dress (nadinemerabi.com)

On the professional front, Mouni Roy will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

