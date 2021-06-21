Mouni Roy talks about the impact of yoga and meditation in her life on Yoga Day

Mouni Roy explained how yoga and meditation brought a positive change in her life on Instagram today. Today, on International Yoga Day, several celebrities shared pictures and videos of themselves doing various yoga asanas, and the Brahmastra actor was also one of them. She did various poses in the post and inspired us to hit the grind.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Mouni penned a long note describing the role of yoga and meditation in her life. She said it is necessary to include yoga in our daily schedule to take care of the body, mind, and soul.

She advised her followers to start slow and steady and do things that the body can adapt quickly. This trick, according to her, will make our body crave for more and then, one can replace this craving with good things. This, in turn, will initiate a mental and physical discipline that will bring a positive impact.

Mouni captioned her post, “So...can’t begin to explain how yoga and meditation has changed my mindset and in turn has brought positive impact on my body. It is so so important to include yoga in daily life for a person’s body, mind and soul. Start slow and steady, simple things, what your body can adapt quickly, slowly you’ll see your body and mind asking for more. Replace the craving for bad with the good. Slow & steady. One tiny change at a time. And it’ll bring the physical and mental discipline which’ll have a positive impact on your entire day, helps me be way less vague and anxious than I used to be before."

She added, “I hope for all of us to continue and let go of all the garbage that we don’t need in our minds and lives and bring positive changes lil by lil err’yday. #SuryaKriya #Ashtang #Hatha #ABeginnerEveryday Love and Hugs #HappyInternationalYogaDay.”

Dressed in a grey sports bra and black tights, Mouni did the yoga asanas that included poses like Padmanasana, Side Plank Pose and more. She had her hair tied in a low ponytail and flaunted her natural glow.

