Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima set mother-daughter goals on Yoga Day

Soha Ali Khan and Neetu Kapoor celebrated International Day of Yoga 2021 today in the most special way. Both the celebrities got together with their daughters, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, to practice yoga asanas. They even shared pictures of the fitness session on their social media accounts. The two gave us mother-daughter goals and inspired us to roll out our yoga mats to exercise with our mothers.

Soha Alia Khan shared adorable pictures with her munchkin, Inaaya, to mark International Day of Yoga. She posted two pictures with her daughter that showed them doing Padmasana or the Lotus Pose. Sharing the photos, Soha wrote, "Sometimes we all just need to find our centre #internationalyogaday."

For the yoga session, the mother-daughter duo wore ethnic clothes and sat together in meditative silence doing the Padmasana. One can also see various picture cards lying on the floor in between Soha and Inaaya. They featured cartoon figures doing yoga poses.

Neetu Kapoor also indulged in a yoga session with her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni. The trio did Vrikshasana or Standing Tree Pose, Natarajasana or Dancer Pose, Ustrasana or the Camel Pose, and Padmasana or Lotus Pose.

In her International Yoga Day post, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo actor said that the pandemic taught her the importance of physical and mental wellbeing. For her, working towards health goals has become very relevant during this time.

"To celebrate yoga's holistic approach and to promote physical and mental health, but within constraints of social distancing, we practised yoga, as a family - Three generations together today! We wish you a happy world yoga day," the 62-year-old actor wrote in the post.

International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015 after its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. How are you celebrating the day?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter