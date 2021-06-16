Recipe: Enjoy pav bhaji like Kunal Kemmu and say goodbye to midweek stress

Indian street food is all about flavours. No matter the day or time, a plate of delicious fast-food dish from any corner of the country can make your day. One of the most popular fast foods, often eaten as a breakfast, is the pav bhaji. It won’t be an understatement to say that it is one of the most flavoursome and hearty meals out there. It is a delicious blend of vegetables cooked in butter and an aromatic spice mixture. It is served with butter toasted pav or buns, onion slices and lemon wedges. It can be easily named the ‘breakfast for champions’, and even Kunal Kemmu agrees.

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram today to post a video of her husband, Kunal Kemmu, gorging on a delicious meal of pav bhaji. Kunal, too, posted a picture of his yummy breakfast, leaving us salivating for pav bhaji. Inspired by the couple, we thought, why not share the recipe of pav bhaji with you today. So that you too can enjoy the breakfast of champions from the comfort of your home like Kunal.

Screenshot of Kunal Kemmu's Instagram story.

Today, we have the recipe of paneer pav bhaji to share with you. This homemade dish is a great option when you want to treat yourself and have very little time on your hands.

Ingredients:

1 large peeled potato

2 chopped carrots

1 cup of cauliflower

1/2 cup chopped beetroot

1 cup of green peas

2-3 tbsp of butter

1 tsp of ginger garlic paste

1 onion

1 bell pepper

Pav bhaji masala

Red chilli powder

1 cup paneer

Method:

In a pressure cooker, add one large peeled potato cut into cubes, two chopped carrots, one cup of cauliflower, one cup of green peas and a half cup of chopped beetroot. Add water and pressure cook the veggies till soft and mushy.

In a wok, add 2-3 tbsp of butter and 1 tsp of ginger garlic paste, sauté for two minutes on low flame. Then add one chopped onion, one chopped bell pepper, and cook till they turn soft. Add the cooked, mashed veggies into it. Add pav bhaji masala, red chilli powder, salt as per taste and mix very well. Now, add 1 cup of crumbled paneer and some vegetable stock. Mix everything and cook the bhaji on low flame for 5 minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves. Serve hot with buttery pav buns.

(Recipe: Instagram/@reluctanthomechef)

