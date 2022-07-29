Mouni Roy's little monochrome dress is meant to be bookmarked

Mouni Roy is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries. Mouni, when not working for the screen, is usually spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots. Mouni's sartorial sense of fashion always manages to capture the hearts of her fans with the pictures from her fashion photoshoots. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire or a formal outfit, Mouni knows how to make an outfit look better by decking up in it. Mouni's Instagram profile is replete with fashion inspo which makes her Instagram fans scurry to take notes.

Mouni, a day back, gave us major fashion goals in a stunning monochrome short dress. Mouni played muse to fashion designer house AnuiK and picked a short dress for the pictures. The shirt dress featured a white oversized shirt with full sleeves. Mouni further layered the shirt with a sleeveless blazer with lapel collars and a black leather belt at the waist. The blazer came printed in shades of black and white, in alternate stripes all throughout. The dress hugged Mouni's shape and showed off her curves. Mouni posed in a garden of sorts with greenery in the backdrop, which complemented her attire. "Love dressing up," write Mouni in the caption. Mouni also shared a short video in the lot, which featured herself showing off her look for the day to the camera. Take a look at her pictures here.

Mouni, for footwear, opted for classic black leather boots. Styled by fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana, Mouni wore her tresses open in straight locks as she posed for the cameras. Mouni opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Mouni slayed the look to perfection.

