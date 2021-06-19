Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mouni Roy stuns in 2k one-shoulder floral maxi dress, see her drool-worthy pics

Mouni Roy is a vision to behold in an affordable floral maxi dress. In the one-shoulder dress, replete with floral patterns and ruffle details, the actor rendered us speechless.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Mouni Roy is making us fall in love with spring aesthetics with her latest sartorial pick. The Brahmastra actor effortlessly manages to nail any style with her elegance and glamour, be it exquisite lehengas or simple and chic dresses. One glimpse at Mouni's Instagram account, and you will understand what we are talking about. Her brand-new look has also rendered us speechless. It will make you want to steal a page out of her style book.

Mouni recently shared pictures of herself lounging in a garden while wearing a floral ensemble. She wore a chiffon dress from the shelves of a clothing brand called Pankh.

For the mini at-home photoshoot, Mouni posed barefoot in her pretty summer-ready attire. The one-shoulder dress featured an asymmetrical hemline with ruffle details on the hem and neckline. The cream-coloured maxi was replete with floral print in various hues of pink, green and yellow.

She accessorised the ensemble with a bracelet and rings. She left her silky tresses open in a middle parting.

Mouni complemented the dress with minimal make-up. (Instagram/@imouniroy)

To glam up her floral look, Mouni opted for well-defined eyebrows, subtle smoky eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, glossy pink lipstick, a light hint of blush on the cheeks, glowing skin, and mascara on the lashes. She complemented the simple dress with minimal make-up.

If you loved Mouni’s ensemble and wish to add it to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The ‘Royece floral chiffon blend one off shoulder maxi’ is worth 3,000. Currently, it is available at an affordable price o 2,400 on the Pankh website.

Mouni's floral chiffon dress. (pankhclothing.com)

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in London Confidential. It also starred Purab Kohli and Kulraj Randhawa in pivotal roles. She will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s three-part fantasy trilogy Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

