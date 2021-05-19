Move over LBDs, Priyanka Chopra is making a strong case for little pink dresses

Priyanka Chopra Jonas can make even the baggiest of burlap sacks look good so when The White Tiger actor does take effort, it is no doubt that she leaves many of her fans and followers picking up their jaws. Priyanka is not only a half of the most stylish couple (as dubbed by Vanity Fair in 2019), along with musician husband Nick Jonas, but the 38-year-old actor is constantly experimenting with her look. From sporting feathered bangs and romantic dresses to wearing power suits to make bold fashion statements and dolling up in couture for those sidewalk paparazzi shots, Priyanka sure knows how to keep it stylish.

In a recent Instagram post, a beaming Priyanka looked like her usual stunning self as she donned a light baby pink dress which may have seemed like a safe bet for the usually sartorially adventurous actor, but the statement balloon sleeves on her otherwise simple dress definitely upped the ante. Priyanka wore the simple and stylish dress for a post promoting her flavour for Bon V!V Spiked Seltzer. Sharing the post, PeeCee wrote, "It’s officially official… My new flavor collab with @bonvivspikedseltzer is now available across the US! I’m so proud of how the Raspberry Dragonfruit flavor turned out and I can’t wait to hear what you guys think. Anyone trying it soon? (sic)"

In the Instagram post, Priyanka can be seem wearing a blush pink coloured dress with cutout waist cinched in place with a fabric belt. The Psychedelia Cut Out Mini Dress by Australian designer brand Aje. The silhouette is a classic from the brand, and the linen and silk blend of the fabric give it a stunning sheen and fell perfectly against Priyanka's toned physique. The dress featured a pleated closed round neckline, a fabric belt to tie up the flowy dress with a cutout waist and back and huge billowing sleeves. Priyanka sported blush nude makeup to complete her look along with open hair, parted to the side. She accessorized her look with dainty gold bangles. The dress is priced on the brands website at $525 (approximately ₹39,200).

Until recently, Priyanka was using her social media to mobilise help and support towards Covid funds for India. When the actor, entrepreneur, producer, author and philanthropist achieved the set goal, she expressed her gratitude for those who supported the cause. In a post on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. Nick (Jonas) and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times."

The Quantico actor continued, "Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process. All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too."