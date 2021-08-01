Mrunal Thakur gives sexy spin to boss lady vibes in blazer over bralette, jeans

Attention boss ladies! If you are looking for a sophisticated layering style that also works as a contemporary standalone look, search no further as Toofaan star Mrunal Thakur got your fashion woes sorted with her latest photoshoot. Giving a sexy spin to boss lady vibes, the television-turned-Bollywood hottie was seen turns up the heat while cutting a flirty silhouette in a black bralette top teamed with a pair of quirky denim jeans for a killer stylish look, layering them with a black blazer for a not-so-skin-baring option and that is all the fashion inspiration we need to give our summer wardrobe a trendy twist.

Taking to her social media handle, Mrunal shared a slew of pictures to raise the bar of casual style goals as she put her sartorial foot forward. The pictures feature the actor donning a sultry black bralette that came with delicate straps and worked as a crop top to ooze oomph.

It was teamed with a pair of high waist washed-out denim jeans that took the quirky game a notch higher with its dual blue tones. Slinging a black blazer over her shoulder in some pictures, wearing it as an added clothing piece in others, Mrunal laid cues for nailing an effortlessly stylish look to feel confident whether you're hanging around the house or strolling down a street.

The black blazer came with pockets at front, front opening with metal buttons and full Sleeves that too carried metal buttons. Completing her attire with a pair of black heels, Mrunal left her sleek tresses open down her back in her signature mid-parted hairstyle.

She accessorised her look with a pair of silver hoop earrings and a wristwatch. Wearing a dab of brown lipstick to mute her look, Mrunal a,plified the glam quotient with dewy makeup that included kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. Striking steamy poses for the camera, Mrunal set the Internet on fire.

The bralette top and denim jeans are credited to Indian fashion label Madison. On the other hand, the blazer is credited to Indian fashion label Mellowdrama that boasts of prêt wear and includes pure fabrics with easy fits, contemporary cuts, fine embroideries, quirky embellishments, statement sleeves, ruffles, denim details, pearls, beads and crystals. The black blazer originally costs ₹9,800 on the designer website.

Mrunal Thakur's black blazer from Mellowdrama (mellowdrama.co.in)

Mrunal Thakur was styled by fashion stylists Devki Bhatt and Krutika Sharma.

