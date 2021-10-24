Mrunal Thakur is feeling devilish in printed crop top and skirt for new shoot

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur's sartorial sense has evolved with time, and each look manages to floor the fashion police. The star turned muse for designer Anamika Khanna recently and shared several pictures of herself dressed in one of Khanna's creations on Instagram. She chose a grey printed crop top and skirt set in the photos, giving fans a contemporary party look for Diwali 2021.

Mrunal took to Instagram on Sunday to share several pictures from a photoshoot on her Instagram page. She captioned the post with just a Devil emoticon. Celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay styled Mrunal's Anamika Khanna look.

The dress Mrunal chose is from Anamika Khanna's AK-OK collection. She teamed it with black Christian Louboutin pumps. Scroll ahead to see all the photos and how the star styled the chic and sexy attire.

See Mrunal's images here:

Mrunal wore a half sleeve crop top for the shoot and hinted at her toned midriff in it. The notch lapel collared top comes with an asymmetric hemline and button-down front. The spray paint effect in white, purple, mustard shades added a cool and quirky effect.

Mrunal teamed the cropped blouse with a calf-length high waist skirt featuring a gathered detail on the front and a high-low hemline. A similar spray-paint effect on the skirt elevated the star's look.

Mrunal Thakur in Anamika Khanna.

Mrunal wore her ensemble with pointed shimmery Christian Louboutin pumps and black nail paint. She ditched all accessories with the attire and allowed it to shine. In the end, a centre-parted sleek hairdo, winged eyeliner, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin rounded off the glam.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal Thakur recently starred in Farhan Akhtar-starrer Toofaan, which released on Amazon Prime Video. She will next be seen in Shahid Kapoor-led Jersey and the Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Thadam with Aditya Roy Kapur.

