Mrunal Thakur oozes oomph at Toofan promos in black midi with waist cut outs

After gaining popularity on television with the popular soap opera, Kumkum Bhagya, actor Mrunal Thakur grabbed spotlight with Bollywood flicks Super 30, opposite Hrithik Roshan and Batla House, opposite John Abraham. Now gearing up for sports film Toofaan, opposite Farhan Akhtar, Mrunal is making heads turn at the promotions with her recent sartorial appearance in Prabal Gurung’s black midi dress with waist cut outs to accentuate her curves and we are loving her classic, vintage vibe.

Taking to her social media handle, Mrunal flooded the Internet with a slew of her gorgeous pictures as she put her fashion feet forward and set fans on frenzy. The pictures featured the diva donning a regal black long, capped gown with cut sleeves that came with an embellished square-neckline.

To ooze oomph, the dress sported waist cut outs with embellishments that instantly raised the hotness quotient. Leaving her soft curls open in side-parted hairstyle, Mrunal completed her attire with a pair of silver heels from Oceedee India. Accessorising her look with a pair of tassel earrings and rings from Vandals, Mrunal amplified the glam quotient with a dab of nude lip gloss, highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, bronze eye shadow and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Mrunal captioned the pictures, “Say hi to Ananya..(sic),” referring to her character in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directorial.

In Toofan, Mrunal essays the role of a doctor, Ananya, who is instrumental in transforming protagonist Aziz Ali, played by Farhan, from a henchman to a professional boxer. Styled by fashion stylist and creative consultant Tanya Ghavri, Mrunal’s black midi dress is credited to Nepalese fashion designer Prabal Gurung’s eponymous label that boasts of ladylike dresses with sexy flourishes, encompassing modern luxury, indelible style and an astute sense of glamour.

