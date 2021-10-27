Mrunal Thakur slays a body hugging silhouette in 7.8k strappy nude midi

Giving us the most convincing reason to add a midi dress to our fall wardrobe right now, Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur slew a body hugging silhouette in an oh-so-sexy nude midi which is a lesson in sultry fashion. Mrunal raised the fashion bar with her hotness quotient at the trailer launch of her and Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film, Dhamaka, and we are not getting over her sizzling look in the nude midi anytime soon.

The pictures flooding the Internet ever since, put her elegance on display as the nude colour trend garners significant attention in the fashion world. The pictures feature the diva donning the nude-coloured midi dress that came with extremely thin straps and a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor.

Sporting the trendy triangular cut-out at the waist, the midi dress highlighted a body hugging silhouette. It extended into ruching that let Mrunal flaunt her curves while the cute detailing near the bust and the drawstring made it even more exciting.

Leaving her soft curls open down her back in mid-parted hairstyle, Mrunal completed her attire with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with a pair of chain-link earrings and finger rings. Wearing a dab of pink lip gloss, Mrunal amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed matte cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Mrunal looked too hot to handle. With international fashion brands like Burberry, Valentino and Bottega Veneta using the colour season after season, nude is here to stay and Mrunal tapped aptly into the perennial fashion trend with her own sultry twist.

The ensemble is credited to Indian retail brand, Label Frow, which boasts of one-of-a kind, seasonless pieces that bring back slow fashion. The knee-length midi dress originally costs ₹7,800 on their designer website and is just the perfect statement piece to have in your closet.

Mrunal Thakur's nude-coloured midi from Label Frow (labelfrow.com)

If you are looking to take a ‘uniform’ approach to dressing without compromising a fashionable look, opt for muted style. The minimalist fashion of neutrals are wardrobe mainstays, despite their subdued palette, and slay a fuss-free approach to achieve an effortlessly svelte look.

