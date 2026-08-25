My cracked heels were getting worse in monsoon, so I tried these 5 foot creams

I will have to admit that footcare was never on my priority list when it comes to skincare. In fact, I was initially investing more time in trying out serums and moisturisers for my face rather than investing in a footcare regimen. However, soon my priority changed when I saw my cracked heels peeping through my favourite open footwear. Those rough and dry patchy skin that looked almost like a scaly turtle shell.

The right foot cream can treat dryness and cracked heels. (Adobe Stock)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

That was enough of an eye-opener for me to take out some time to take care of my feet. In fact, I will have to admit my heels actually worsen during monsoon due to the repeated wet-and-dry cycles that strip the skin of its natural oils.

According to Dermatologist Dr Nupur Warke, Derma Elite Clinic, “Rainwater itself is not inherently harmful. In fact, it is the dust, pollutants and airborne particles in the rainwater that affects the skin”. She further says that staying in wet socks or wearing damp footwear for hours tends to raise the risks of fungal infections, especially in skin folds and between the toes.

And since it's the rainwater everywhere, you practically need a permanent solution rather than just hiding that scaly skin on your feet. That is when, I started using foot creams.

What ingredients to look for in a foot cream and their benefits:

When choosing a foot cream, I’d look for ingredients that tackle the main causes of rough, dry and cracked feet: moisture loss, thickened skin and a weakened skin barrier.

Ingredient Benefits Urea One of the best ingredients for dry, rough feet. It attracts moisture and helps soften thick, hardened skin and calluses. Lactic Acid Gently exfoliates dead skin while also helping the feet retain moisture, leaving them smoother and softer. Salicylic Acid Helps loosen and remove built-up dead skin, making it useful for rough heels and stubborn calluses. Glycerin A humectant that draws moisture into the skin and helps keep dry feet hydrated and supple. Hyaluronic Acid Helps attract and retain water in the skin, providing lightweight hydration to dry, dehydrated feet. Ceramides Support the skin barrier and help prevent moisture loss, making them useful for very dry or compromised skin. Shea Butter Rich in emollients that nourish and soften rough, dry skin while helping lock in moisture. Petrolatum Creates a protective barrier over the skin to reduce moisture loss and is particularly useful for cracked heels. Squalane Helps soften and smooth dry skin without feeling excessively heavy or greasy. Panthenol (Pro-vitamin B5) Helps moisturise and soothe dry skin while supporting the skin barrier. Niacinamide Supports the skin barrier and can help improve dryness and rough texture with regular use. AHA blends Ingredients such as glycolic and lactic acid can help exfoliate accumulated dead skin and improve roughness. Aloe vera Provides soothing and hydrating benefits, making it useful for dry or uncomfortable feet. Coconut oil Helps moisturise and soften dry skin by replenishing lipids and reducing moisture loss. Vitamin E An antioxidant that also has moisturising properties and can help condition dry skin.

Common reasons for cracked heels in monsoon

Frequent exposure to water

Walking through puddles, washing feet frequently or keeping feet wet for long periods can disturb the skin barrier. Repeated wetting and drying may leave the heel skin dry and rough.

Humidity and sweating

Monsoon humidity increases sweating, especially when wearing closed shoes. Excess moisture can weaken the skin around the feet, while the surrounding skin may still become dry and flaky.

Wet footwear

Wearing damp socks or shoes for hours can cause friction and irritation. Once the skin dries, the heels may feel rough and develop small cracks.

Open footwear

Monsoon often means wearing slippers or sandals. Constant exposure to rain, mud, dust and moisture can strip the heels of their natural oils and make them more prone to cracking.

Lack of moisturising

Many people associate dry skin with winter and skip foot creams during the rainy season. But the heels need regular moisturisation year-round, particularly because the skin there is naturally thicker.

Dead skin build-up

Thick, accumulated dead skin around the heels can lose flexibility. When pressure is placed on the heel while walking, this hardened skin can split and form cracks.

Friction and pressure

Long hours of standing, walking or wearing footwear that rubs against the heel can worsen existing dryness and cause deeper cracks.

How to prevent monsoon-cracked heels

Keep your feet clean and completely dry, particularly between the toes. Apply a rich foot cream after bathing and before bedtime. Look for ingredients such as urea, glycerin, lactic acid, ceramides or shea butter. Avoid aggressively scraping cracked heels, as this can further damage the skin.

And after trying and reading plenty of customer reviews, here are 5 foot creams that I would definitely recommend to anyone fighting with cracked heels. I used these foot creams consistently for several weeks, mostly after showering and before bedtime. I paid attention to how quickly they absorbed, whether they felt greasy and, most importantly, whether my heels felt softer and looked less flaky.

The foot cream with more than 10,000 user reviews, Moha Foot Cream was my first choice to treat my cracked heels. This rich foot cream combines the power of Aloe Vera, Papaya & Kapurkachri to deeply hydrate and repair cracks. I used this foot cream every night for 2 weeks in total and could see visible results in just 48 hours of using it. The best part is that this heel repair cream is backed by Ayurvedic science and is vegan, SLS-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free. However, with the infusion of peppermint in it, you can feel a little cooling sensation after applying it. Aloe Vera and papaya in the cream moisturise my feet and kept them softer to touch. It has a soothing fragrance that also kept my feet odor-free even after my long walks.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

At first, I was a little reluctant to try the Fixderma foot cream considering its a new brand altogether but after seeing it was reviewed by over 6,000 Amazon customers, I thought of giving it a try. This foot cream is enriched with L-Arginine, Lactic acid, Apple cider vinegar, Tea tree oil, Urea, and Shea butter that nourished and softened my heels in no time. I used the foot cream for over a week and this one made to my list. Lactic acid in this foot cream gently exfoliates the dead skin which helps remove callus and gives softer heels. It also has tea-tree oil which helps in keeping the fungal infection at bay which is very prominent during monsoon. As the brand claims that it is special foot care customised formulation which takes care of all foot related problem with marked benefits to people suffering from diabetes, I took a step forward and asked the co-founder for the claim itself.

As per Shaily Mehrotra CEO and Co-Founder of Fixderma & FCL, "Foot care is something we often ignore until our feet start feeling dry, rough or uncomfortable. For people with diabetes, it needs a little more attention, as dryness, cracking, tingling and itching can be common concerns. With Foobetik, we wanted to create a simple, effective foot cream that addresses these everyday concerns. It contains 9% lactic acid to help smooth rough, hardened skin and is enriched with urea and shea butter to moisturise and soften dry feet, including corns and calluses. L-arginine and tea tree oil further help support skin comfort. The idea was to make foot care easy and practical, so that people can include it in their daily routine and keep their feet soft, moisturised and comfortable.”

Furr is a brand reckoned with menstrual hygiene and wellness and those who have been reading my articles know that I have done similar review of their foot rejuvenation kit. So, this one was without a doubt added to my cart. This foot cream is infused with Urea which is one of the best ingredients to treat cracked and dry heels. Formulated with natural ingredients like 10% urea, aloe vera extract, tea tree oil and shea butter, this foot cream helped me revive softer heels in just a week. However, since I have been trying multiple foot creams, my results did showed early. For people trying it for the first time, the results may take more time. Urea and Salicylic Acid in this cream work together as gentle exfoliants while helping your skin retain essential moisture for long-lasting softness.

This uniquely designed foot cream includes Clove oil, cocoa butter, jojoba oil, sandalwood, thyme that repairs and softens rough, hard and cracked heels. As cocoa butter and jojoba oil adds moisture and nourishment to your feet, sandalwood is a great skin care product for both dry and oily skin. And clove oil helps in keeping off the microbial activity from the skin surface. This herbal foot cream is free from any harsh chemicals and paraben, making it perfect for people like me who have sensitive skin.

My fifth preference would be LuxaDerme Korean foot cream. This one is an intensive foot cream that deeply hydrates and nourishes dry, rough and cracked feet, helping restore softness and smoother-looking skin. The cream is made with 62% Jasmine Flower Water to help refresh, hydrate and comfort dry, tired feet while providing lasting moisture. The cream is also enriched with a blend of 25+ botanical extracts that helps replenish moisture and soften rough, dry skin for healthier-looking feet. I used this foot cream for a week and it gave me satisfactory results. However, those who have very dry feet might need to use it more.

Important note: Readers with deep or bleeding cracks, significant pain, swelling, redness, discharge, persistent itching, diabetes, or suspected fungal infection should consider consulting a dermatologist rather than relying only on a cosmetic foot cream.

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