I tried and tested the FURR Foot Rejuvenation Kit for a month: Here's what it did to my cracked feet

When it comes to grooming, we often neglect our ‘partner in all our wanderings’, our feet. Dirt, pollution, and dust often play havoc on our feet, causing dead skin on our feet. I too was experiencing dead and dry feet for a long time, and that is when I tried the Furr range by Pee Safe. The foot rejuvenation kit included a foot cream, an exfoliating foot mask, and an instant pedicure spray. I tried the kit for almost a month, and the experience was a mix of impressive results and a few caveats. My honest review of PeeSafe foot rejuvenating kit By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

The foot exfoliating mask Starting with the exfoliating mask, which looks similar to a sheet mask, I went in expecting a quick fix, but this is definitely a patience game. The application is simple: take the mask out of its pack, wear it like socks and wait for around 3-4 hours.

For the first few days, nothing really happens, which can feel underwhelming. But around day 4–5, the peeling begins, and it’s honestly both satisfying and slightly gross. The dead skin doesn’t come off in one go; it sheds gradually over several days, which means your feet can look scaly for a while.

On the positive side, once the peeling phase was over, my feet felt significantly smoother and softer. It genuinely tackles stubborn dead skin and calluses. On the downside, the process is a little messy and sticky. Since it's a chemical exfoliation, sensitive skin types should be cautious.