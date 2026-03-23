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    I tried and tested the FURR Foot Rejuvenation Kit for a month: Here's what it did to my cracked feet

    I received the FURR foot rejuvenation kit by PeeSafe and used it for a month to battle my  cracked feet. Here is my honest review on it. 

    Published on: Mar 23, 2026 12:56 PM IST
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    Our Picks

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Furr Glycolic Acid & Salicylic Acid Peeling & Exfoliating Foot Mask | Reduces Dry Skin & Hard Calluses| Exfoliates,Moisturizes & Hydrates Feet | Nourishing Foot Mask | Fits Like Socks | UnisexView Details...

    ₹349

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Furr AHA BHA Instant Pedicure Spray 100ml | Salon-like Pedicure in 30 Seconds | With 2% Salicylic Acid, Vitamic C & Alpha-Arbutin for Smooth, Soft & Radiant Feet | Callus Remover Spray | Foot ScrubberView Details...

    ₹449

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    FURR 10% Urea & Natural AHAs Foot Cream | For Dry & Cracked Heels | 1% Salicylic Acid | Infused with Shea Butter, Tea Tree Oil, and Aloe Vera Extract | Deeply Hydrates, Repairs & Exfoliates | 75gView Details...

    ₹199

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    When it comes to grooming, we often neglect our ‘partner in all our wanderings’, our feet. Dirt, pollution, and dust often play havoc on our feet, causing dead skin on our feet. I too was experiencing dead and dry feet for a long time, and that is when I tried the Furr range by Pee Safe. The foot rejuvenation kit included a foot cream, an exfoliating foot mask, and an instant pedicure spray. I tried the kit for almost a month, and the experience was a mix of impressive results and a few caveats.

    My honest review of PeeSafe foot rejuvenating kit
    My honest review of PeeSafe foot rejuvenating kit
    Shweta Pandey
    By Shweta Pandey

    Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

    Read moreRead less

    The foot exfoliating mask

    Starting with the exfoliating mask, which looks similar to a sheet mask, I went in expecting a quick fix, but this is definitely a patience game. The application is simple: take the mask out of its pack, wear it like socks and wait for around 3-4 hours.

    For the first few days, nothing really happens, which can feel underwhelming. But around day 4–5, the peeling begins, and it’s honestly both satisfying and slightly gross. The dead skin doesn’t come off in one go; it sheds gradually over several days, which means your feet can look scaly for a while.

    On the positive side, once the peeling phase was over, my feet felt significantly smoother and softer. It genuinely tackles stubborn dead skin and calluses. On the downside, the process is a little messy and sticky. Since it's a chemical exfoliation, sensitive skin types should be cautious.

    Furr by Pee Safe exfoliating mask
    Furr by Pee Safe exfoliating mask
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    The pedicure spray

    Next, the instant pedicure spray is the quickest of the lot and probably the most “fun” to use. You spray it, rub gently, and it starts balling up, giving the illusion of dead skin lifting instantly. It leaves your feet feeling softer and refreshed within minutes, making it a great quick fix before stepping out. The brand claims it works in about 60 seconds, which felt fairly accurate in my experience.

    However, I did notice that the exfoliation is quite superficial. It’s more of a temporary smoothness rather than a deep repair. However, for low-effort maintenance, the peel-off spray works decently.

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    The foot cream



    Finally, the foot cream, which turned out to be the most consistent performer, and the one that I absolutely love. It contains ingredients such as urea and AHAs, along with nourishing agents like shea butter and aloe vera, which are known to hydrate and gently exfoliate the skin. I used it daily at night, and over time, it noticeably improved dryness and helped me gain freedom from cracked heels. It has a very lightweight texture which absorbs quickly, without any greasy residue.

    The only drawback for me with respect to the foot cream was its fragrance. It was not a very floral one, though not unpleasant, but definitely not luxurious either. But as far as the results were satisfactory, I could bear with that smell.

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    Overall Experience



    Overall, the Furr trio works best when used together as a routine rather than standalone miracle products. The mask delivers the most dramatic transformation but requires patience (and tolerance for peeling), the spray is great for instant but temporary results, and the cream is your long-term maintenance hero.

    If you’re looking for a complete at-home foot care routine, this range is worth trying, plus for 999, the trio is absolutely justified.

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    (The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.)

    • Shweta Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Pandey

      Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More

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