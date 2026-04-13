Myntra Glow Up Days sale begins today: Get up to 70% off on trending makeup and beauty

Myntra Glow Up Days is the perfect excuse to refresh your wardrobe and upgrade your beauty routine without overspending. The Glow Up Event began on April 13, 2026 and will go on until April 19, 2026. This limited-time sale brings exciting discounts across skincare, makeup, hair care, grooming, and accessories, making it easier to experiment with new trends or restock your everyday essentials. From trendy makeup products to glow-boosting skincare, the sale is designed to help you look and feel your best.

Get up to 70% off on beauty and makeup (Myntra)

What makes Glow Up Days stand out is its curated selection of popular and emerging brands. From trending K-beauty products to premium skincare and grooming essentials, the Glow Up Event is the perfect time to grab your favourites at unbeatable prices.

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Steal-worthy deal:

Science-backed skincare at up to 70% off

Upgrade your routine with science-backed skincare during Myntra Glow Up Days. Discover high-performance formulas powered by active ingredients like niacinamide, AHAs, and retinol, now at up to 70% off. These skincare-based products target concerns like acne, dullness, and uneven texture with clinically driven solutions that deliver visible results.

1. Nuerma Science 20% Vitamin C Night Face Serum

Makeup at up to 70% off

Refresh your beauty stash with top makeup picks at up to 70% off during Myntra Glow Up Days. From everyday essentials to glam-ready must-haves, explore foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, and more at unbeatable prices. From shimmery lipsticks to matte ones, from waterproof eyeliners and kajals to primers and concealers, you can avail up to 70% off on makeup products during the sale.

2. Maybelline New York Instant Age Rewind Concealer

{{^usCountry}} Professional hair care at up to 70% off {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Professional hair care at up to 70% off {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bring salon-quality results home with professional hair care at up to 70% off. Discover shampoos, conditioners, masks, and serums designed to repair damage, boost shine, and strengthen hair. Perfect for all hair types, these formulas deliver visible transformation with consistent use. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bring salon-quality results home with professional hair care at up to 70% off. Discover shampoos, conditioners, masks, and serums designed to repair damage, boost shine, and strengthen hair. Perfect for all hair types, these formulas deliver visible transformation with consistent use. {{/usCountry}}

3. Schwarzkopf PROFESSIONAL Spa Essence Hydrating Cream Hair Ma...

Bath and Body care at up to 70% off

Turn everyday routines into indulgent rituals with bath and body care at up to 70% off. Shop scrubs, shower gels, lotions, and more that cleanse, nourish, and pamper your skin. With irresistible fragrances and skin-loving ingredients, these essentials elevate self-care effortlessly.

4. Chemist at Play Niacinamide & Shea Butter AHA Body Lotion

K-Beauty Products at up to 50% off

Unlock radiant, glass-like skin with K-Beauty favourites at up to 50% off. Explore innovative formulas known for hydration, layering, and gentle care—from essences to sheet masks. Perfect for achieving that healthy glow, these products focus on skin barrier strength and long-term results.

5. COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Luxury fragrances at up to 70% off

Indulge in signature scents with luxury fragrances at up to 70% off. Discover timeless perfumes and modern blends crafted to leave a lasting impression. Whether you prefer floral, woody, or fresh notes, there’s something for every mood and occasion.

6. GUESS Bella Vita Eau de Parfum

Men's grooming essentials at up to 70% off

Elevate your routine with men’s grooming essentials at up to 70% off. From beard care and face washes to styling products and fragrances, find everything needed for a polished look. Designed for performance and convenience, these products simplify everyday grooming.

7. BEARDO Signature Grooming Kit

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Pandey ...Read More Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read Less

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