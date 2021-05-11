Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Natasa Stankovic paints the town red in stunning camisole dress worth 3k
Natasa Stankovic paints the town red in stunning camisole dress worth 3k

Natasa Stankovic opted to wear a beautiful bright red spaghetti strap camisole dress during one of her old outings. The mommy-of-one is a true fashionista.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Natasa Stankovic looks stunning in dress worth 3k(Instagram/ natasastankovic__ )

Mommy-of-one Natasa Stankovic has been slaying the summer look lately and making her fans want to upgrade their wardrobes as well. Take one look at the actor's Instagram account and you might want to bookmark all of her looks. From stunning boho outfits to casual attires and breathtaking camisole dresses, she can slay in all styles.

One of her looks that became a fan favourite was the bright red camisole dress that she wore during one of her old outings. The beautiful long dress had a flowy neckline. The spaghetti strap midi dress even had a flowy silhouette which was also figure-flaunting at the same time. Natasa styled the look with a pair of PVC transparent heels with a black base.

For her accessories, she went with a delicate gold chain along with a pair of hoop earrings, some rings and a watch. Natasa's glam for the night consisted of mascara-laden lashes, some blush, a glossy nude lip and lots of highlighter. She left her naturally straight hair down for the night. The actor shared glimpses from the impromptu photoshoot with a couple of moon and star emoticons.

Coming back to the attire, Natasa's bright red dress is from the shelves of the fast-fashion brand Zara. If you also like this dress and want to add it to your collection, you will have to spend 2,990. Yes, that is correct.

Natasa's dress is worth ₹3k (zara.com)

Check out some of the other looks by Natasa that have made headlines:

Natasa Stankovic is the wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. The two also have a son together, Agastya Pandya, who will turn a year old on July 30. On the work front, the actor and dancer was last seen on the screen in the Eros Now web series Flesh. The 2020 release even featured Swara Bhaskar and Akshay Oberoi in the lead roles.

