Natasa Stankovic's fitness video will serve as motivation for weekend workout

Fitness is of extreme importance at the moment and celebrities are making sure that they share glimpses of their workout sessions in order to stop their followers from procrastinating and exercise. Hardik Pandya's wife and actor Natasa Stankovic has also been posting her fitness routines.

The model who gave birth to her first child on July 30, 2020, has been doing some extensive workouts at home. To keep her sessions fun, Natasa makes sure that she incorporates various types of workouts in her routine. From zumba to swimming and boxing, you will see her trying a lot of things. Even her recent post has the actor flaunting her boxing skills.

The clip that we are talking about shows Natasa wearing a black workout backless romper featuring biker shorts. She teamed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and tied her hair in a ponytail to keep them off her face. To take her workout a notch higher, she wore ankle weights as well.

For the session, Natasa did a boxing routine that worked on arms and is a great cardio as well. She also did various stretches in the video along with a mix of zumba. The mother-of-one shared the clip with a ninja emoticon as the caption.

We are inspired to start our weekend on a healthier note, what about you?

Check out some of the other fitness posts that Natasa has shared with her followers in the past:

Natasa became a household name after she starred in the famous track DJ Wale Babu by Badshah in 2014. She even participated in season 9 of Nach Baliye which aired in 2019.

Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on December 31, 2019. The two then tied the knot after a few months and in July welcomed their first child together Agastya Pandya.

