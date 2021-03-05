Natasa Stankovic's fitness video will serve as motivation for weekend workout
- Natasa Stankovic recently shared a workout video which is a mix of boxing and zumba. The extensive fitness session is inspiring us to stop procrastinating and start our weekend on a healthy note.
Fitness is of extreme importance at the moment and celebrities are making sure that they share glimpses of their workout sessions in order to stop their followers from procrastinating and exercise. Hardik Pandya's wife and actor Natasa Stankovic has also been posting her fitness routines.
The model who gave birth to her first child on July 30, 2020, has been doing some extensive workouts at home. To keep her sessions fun, Natasa makes sure that she incorporates various types of workouts in her routine. From zumba to swimming and boxing, you will see her trying a lot of things. Even her recent post has the actor flaunting her boxing skills.
The clip that we are talking about shows Natasa wearing a black workout backless romper featuring biker shorts. She teamed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and tied her hair in a ponytail to keep them off her face. To take her workout a notch higher, she wore ankle weights as well.
For the session, Natasa did a boxing routine that worked on arms and is a great cardio as well. She also did various stretches in the video along with a mix of zumba. The mother-of-one shared the clip with a ninja emoticon as the caption.
We are inspired to start our weekend on a healthier note, what about you?
Check out some of the other fitness posts that Natasa has shared with her followers in the past:
Natasa became a household name after she starred in the famous track DJ Wale Babu by Badshah in 2014. She even participated in season 9 of Nach Baliye which aired in 2019.
Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on December 31, 2019. The two then tied the knot after a few months and in July welcomed their first child together Agastya Pandya.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study suggests digital apps can help chronic pain sufferers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasa Stankovic's fitness video will serve as motivation for weekend workout
- Natasa Stankovic recently shared a workout video which is a mix of boxing and zumba. The extensive fitness session is inspiring us to stop procrastinating and start our weekend on a healthy note.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Music producer Rudy Willingham's hilarious hack might make kids drink more milk
- Music producer Rudy Willingham recently broke the Internet as he suggested fathers out there to use Beer Bong setup as an innovative feeding technique to make toddlers like his daughter, drink more milk easily without any mess | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doubling masks doesn't reduce chances of coronavirus spread: Japan supercomputer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson channels Covid-19 lessons into new energy drink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds walking pace among cancer survivors may be important for survival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evolution drives boys to be more prone to autism and other conditions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divija Bhasin, an Instagrammer who is spreading awareness about mental health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaping cannabis may be worse for lungs than smoking, study shows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Athletes who suffered from Covid-19, have rare chance of heart problems, study
- A new study published in the JAMA Cardiology has shown that the coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs, including the heart but that is not the case in pro athletes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Green tea extracts may benefit facial development of children with Down syndrome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s how MBA-turned-beauty blogger Sone Kanwar is redefining beauty standards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky Kaushal's new fitness video features hilarious background music, seen yet?
- Vicky Kaushal recently shared a new fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing extremely tough box jumps. However, it was the background music in the clip that impressed his followers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English Covid-19 prevalence dropping at slower rate, study finds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Samantha Akkineni balances herself on Swiss ball in new fitness video, seen yet?
- Samantha Akkineni recently shared a video of herself trying to balance her body on a Swiss ball and nailing it. The actor even revealed that it was her first day working with the new equipment. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox