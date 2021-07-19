Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Natasha Dalal in 3k thigh-slit printed dress looks glam with Varun Dhawan on night out
fashion

Natasha Dalal in 3k thigh-slit printed dress looks glam with Varun Dhawan on night out

Natasha Dalal exudes effortless vibes in a thigh-slit polka-dot print dress she wore for an outing with her husband Varun Dhawan. The strappy dress is worth ₹3k.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Natasha Dalal in 3k thigh-slit printed dress looks glam with Varun Dhawan on night out(Varinder Chawla)

Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal were clicked outside Shashank Khaitan's house in Mumbai recently. Natasha was snapped by the paparazzi outside the Indian film writer, director's house in a green midi dress.

For the outing, Natasha looked glam as she arrived with her husband Varun, who wore an all-black attire with a quirky printed mask. She chose a pretty polka dot print dress with a thigh-high slit.

She looked pretty in the ensemble, which is a great sartorial choice to beat the heat. The strappy number is from Zara and is worth 3k.

Natasha Dalal outside Shashank Khaitan's house. (Varinder Chawla)

Natasha, who married Varun this year, chose a turquoise green dress made of a linen blend. It featured a sweetheart neckline with gathered detail on the torso and thin straps with bows at the back.

The ensemble had matching covered buttons, a front slit at the hem and invisible back zip fastening.

The fashion designer carried a teal green shoulder bag with her dress and wore it over her body. She accessorised her simple look with a dainty necklace, hoop earrings and a broad gold bracelet.

Natasha in a pretty polka dot print dress. (Varinder Chawla)

Open middle-parted tresses, strappy nude sandals, a black face mask, and dewy make-up with kohl-lined eyes completed her look.

Coming back to Natasha's Zara dress, if you wish to add the outfit to your wardrobe, we have some news for you. The dress is an excellent pick for the monsoon and is worth 2,990.

The Linen Blend Polka Dot Dress. (zara.com)

In January, fashion designer Natasha Dalal tied the knot with Varun Dhawan in Alibaug in a very private ceremony. The two were dating for many years and are childhood sweethearts.

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in Coolie No. 1. The film, directed by his father, David Dhawan, was released on a digital streaming platform last December and starred Sara Ali Khan.

Varun will next appear in Bhediya. The actor has reunited with his Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon for the horror-comedy movie. Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is the latest addition to his horror-comedy universe.

Topics
natasha dalal varun dhawan
