National Blue Jeans Day: 5 trendiest blue denim you must have in your wardrobe

When speaking about wardrobe essentials, our mind naturally gravitates to denim jeans. Investing in a good pair feels like a good commitment to make from time to time, especially if the fit and form, work with your body. To clear things out, denim is actually the blue fabric and jeans are the pants or trousers constructed out of that fabric. With a timeless, throw-on-and-go feel, blue jeans are a must-have for every woman. One of the best things is that they go with the majority of outfits and can wear it literally anywhere from an office meeting to a casual hangout. They are durable and you can wear them for years and years. However, as fashion trends are changing at a fast pace, it's time to upgrade your blue denim collection with these trendy, chic and stylish blue jeans. (Also read: Men's fashion: 6 bottoms men must have in their wardrobe )

1. Wide-leg jeans

Wide-leg jeans are the ideal bottoms for both dressy and casual looks. (pinterest)

Recently, this has become increasingly popular. Wide-leg jeans are the ideal bottoms for both dressy and casual looks. It is super comfortable yet stylish and fashionable. It's the ideal go-to, especially if you're short because the cut of the jeans adds length to you, and this is especially true if you wear heels or boots with them. They look best with crop shirts and tops.

2. Mom jeans

It is an ideal denim to wear every day and you can style it in a variety of cool ways. (pinterest)

Mom jeans got their name because mothers had to rush around checking items off lists, completing chores, and doing housework, so wearing slim jeans was plainly out of the question. Thus, the mom jean, a combination of the straight fit and the baggy fit was born. It is the ideal mixture, giving you ample room to move around and breathe as you go about your day. It is an ideal denim to wear every day and you can style it in a variety of cool ways.

3. High-Waisted jeans

The best feature of high-waisted denim is the optical illusion it creates, which gives you longer legs and makes you look slim. (pinterest)

High-waisted jeans are the best choice for you if you are self-conscious about your stomach or thick thighs while wearing jeans. The best feature of high-waisted denim is the optical illusion it creates, which gives you longer legs and makes you look slim. It is also a great choice for someone who is small. These jeans have long been a favourite because of how simple they are to wear and how relaxed they look. It may be worn with just about anything, including a crop top or a shirt tucked in.

4. Cargo jeans

Cargo jeans, often known as carpenter pants, have evolved significantly. (pinterest)

Cargo jeans are one of the most trending denim of the season. Cargo jeans, often known as carpenter pants, have evolved significantly. Previously just functional, these are now being made of edgy mixed materials like leather and nylon or with large, heavy pockets. For a classic '90s look, wear your cargo jeans with a crop top and big platform boots.

5. Printed jeans

Printed jeans are a denim trend that deserves its time in the spotlight. (pinterest)

Printed jeans are a denim trend that deserves its time in the spotlight. This denim look has something for everyone, whether you like logomania or graphic designs. Wearing a neutral one-colour top is a fantastic way to wear printed pants. You may effortlessly dress up or down printed pants. Simply don a t-shirt for a more casual appearance and a fancy top and a jacket for a more fashionable appearance.

