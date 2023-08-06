National Handloom Day 2023: From chanderi silk to kalamkari embroidery, exploring the latest trends in Indian handloom

National Handloom Day is observed in India on August 7th every year to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of handloom weaving in India. The handloom industry in India has threaded its way through a rich cultural heritage. These classic patterns and intricate designs have been handed down through generations, and India's varied artisan community is keeping them alive by creating modern interpretations that meet the changing demands of today's fashion customers. The world is in awe of India's magnificent handlooms, which produce everything from delicate silk saris to cotton ikkat weaves. The comfort and ambience offered by handlooms are unparalleled. When a lady is dressed elegantly, she can wear these hand-woven items to parties and carry them while performing her daily tasks.

These traditional textiles, which have been expertly and meticulously weaved by craftsmen, not only represent India's rich cultural tapestry but also act as a classic fashion statement that never goes out of style. In a world where fashion trends are ever-evolving, we have sought insights from experts who shed light on the latest styles in handloom sarees, making waves in the fashion world. (Also read: National Handloom Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt to Vidya Balan, Bollywood divas and their stunning handloom saree looks )

Latest Trends in Handloom Fashion

Talking with HT Lifestyle Khushi Shah, Creative Director of Shanti Banaras, shared "Handlooms such as Banarasi silk and Chanderi have experienced a resurgence. These textiles are deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage and support the livelihoods of artisans. The handloom saree, one of the oldest drapes in the world, has also transcended generations and geographic boundaries. It is currently shaping the zeitgeist, with events such as The Offbeat Sari exhibition in London celebrating its new forms and the NMACC celebrating craft through Indian weaves, particularly the saree. "

"In the realm of handloom sarees, current trends are shifting towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices, prompting designers and artisans to explore innovative yarns. This year, we are experimenting with yarns like bamboo which provides a soft and luxurious feel, and hemp which offers a slightly coarser yet durable texture. Additionally, these handloom sarees possess exceptional strengthening properties, making them a great heirloom option as they are long-lasting", says Archana Jaju, Creative Director and Founder Archana Jaju.

Bringing her expertise to the same Debaroopa Bhattacharya, founder of, Ummaira says, “From the vibrant hues of Tangail to the intricate artistry of Bishnupur, and the resplendent elegance of Murshidabad Silk, these sarees not only epitomise cultural significance but also embody the spirit of empowered women weavers, the unsung heroes preserving our heritage. Embracing conscious choices, sustainable brands are fostering a flourishing ecosystem, empowering women weavers who form the backbone of our heritage. With the threat of government support and the needle of handloom institutes, a network of creativity and entrepreneurship emerges, intertwining cultures and resonating with the values of conscious consumers. As the loom of progress weaves through challenges, these sustainable practices ensure that the cherished tradition of handloom sarees will unfurl its splendour for generations to come.”

"With a focus on longevity and natural fibres like cotton, wool, and silk, handloom fabrics like the enchanting Kala Cotton fabric exemplify the conscious choice for conscious consumers. As women artisans break free from societal constraints, crafts like pattachitra, kalamkari, and embroidery gain newfound prominence, empowered by education and awareness. Regions like North-eastern India witness higher participation of women in crafts like Phanek weaving, while CSR projects in Assam financially empower women through basket weaving and mat weaving training," states Matrika Bhandari, co-founder of Inkriti.