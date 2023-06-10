Natural skincare: 10 effective Ayurvedic remedies for young adults struggling with acne and breakouts

Acne and breakouts can be common and bothersome skin issues among young adults, affecting not only their physical appearance but also their self-esteem and confidence. While there are various treatments available, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, offers a holistic approach to address these concerns naturally. Ayurvedic approaches focus on balancing the doshas (Vata, pitta, and kapha), improving digestion, detoxifying the body, and nourishing the skin. Ayurvedic remedies not only focus on addressing the symptoms but also target the underlying causes of acne and breakouts. From herbal remedies to dietary adjustments and lifestyle recommendations, discover the wisdom of Ayurveda to achieve clearer, healthier skin and regain your self-esteem. (Also read: Tired of fighting acne? Uncovering the common unnoticed causes )

Ayurvedic remedies for acne and breakouts

For acne and breakouts, Hormonal fluctuations, pollution, diet, lifestyle or simply genetics are the usual culprits.(Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Geethi Varma, Consultant and Advisor, LYEF Wellness, MHsc Clinical Child Development, Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), shared with HT Lifestyle, some Ayurvedic remedies for acne and breakouts for young adults.

1. Cleanse regularly: Keep your skin clean by washing it twice a day with a gentle, natural cleanser. Avoid harsh soaps or cleansers that can strip away the skin's natural oils and disrupt its balance.

2. Follow a dosha-specific diet: Balancing your doshas through diet can help address the root causes of acne. In general, favour fresh, whole foods and minimize processed foods, sugary snacks, and greasy/fried foods. Focus on a diet that suits your specific dosha imbalance:

Vata-pacifying diet: Include warm, cooked foods, nourishing oils, and ample hydration. Avoid excessive cold, dry, or rough foods.

Pitta-pacifying diet: Emphasize cooling, hydrating foods such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Limit spicy, acidic, and fried foods.

Kapha-Pacifying Diet: Opt for light, warm, and dry foods with spices. Reduce heavy, oily, and cold foods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

3. Herbal support: Certain herbs can help purify the blood, reduce inflammation, and support clear skin. Some commonly used herbs include neem, turmeric, manjistha, and aloe vera. Consult an Ayurvedic practitioner for appropriate herbs and dosages.

4. Detoxify with triphala: Triphala, a combination of three fruits (amla, bibhitaki, and haritaki), is known to support digestion, cleanse the body, and improve skin health. It helps remove toxins and promotes regular bowel movements. Triphala can be applied as a face pack in certain conditions too. Consult a practitioner for the right dosage and usage.

5. Facial cleansing with herbal pastes: Use natural herbal pastes or masks to cleanse and nourish the skin. Some options include sandalwood paste, turmeric paste, and neem paste. These ingredients have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. Manage stress: Stress can exacerbate acne. Practice stress-management techniques like yoga, meditation, and deep breathing to reduce stress levels.

7. Sleep well: Prioritize quality sleep, as it plays a crucial role in skin health. Aim for 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night.

8. Exercise regularly: Engage in regular physical activity to improve circulation, flush out toxins, and promote overall well-being. Sweating during exercise can also help clear the skin.

9. Avoid touching the face: Avoid frequent touching or picking at your face, as it can spread bacteria and aggravate acne.

10. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated and support detoxification. Drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

“Remember that everyone's skin is unique, and it may take time to find the right Ayurvedic remedies that work for you. It's recommended to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner for personalized guidance and treatment plans tailored to your specific needs,” concludes Dr Geethi Varma.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}