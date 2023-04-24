According to the National Institute of Health, around 15% of males suffer from acne problem in India during summer times but males, since always, have avoided skincare regimens and being sensitive towards their skin and adopting good skincare routines however, they are now taking the practice more seriously than ever before. Improving the quality of your skin is easy and can make a big difference in your life. Best skincare tips for men to follow this summer for acne-free skin (Photo by Kumpan Electric on Unsplash)

Both men and women should take care of their skin and its requirements because skincare is gender-neutral and males are more prone to experience skin issues since they spend more time outdoors in the summer's humid conditions. So how are they going to retain a healthy shine on their skin?

All it takes to have an efficient summer skin care routine is a few small tweaks. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Samarth Sindhi, CEO at Good Health Company, suggested some steps that men should take to get a glowing skin -

Cleansing: Cleaning your face should be the first thing you do every day before starting anything else. Aside from that, you should clean up twice a day because your skin produces sebum, which can make your skin appear oily.

Cleaning your face should be the first thing you do every day before starting anything else. Aside from that, you should clean up twice a day because your skin produces sebum, which can make your skin appear oily. Exfoliate: Dead skin cells on your skin's surface are removed during exfoliation. For a skin-cleansing and exfoliating treatment, try sugar and honey or espresso and honey.

Dead skin cells on your skin's surface are removed during exfoliation. For a skin-cleansing and exfoliating treatment, try sugar and honey or espresso and honey. Tone Your Face: Men's skin pores are larger than women's, so they should use a good toner to close the larger pores.

Men's skin pores are larger than women's, so they should use a good toner to close the larger pores. Moisturise: This is another crucial step that should not be overlooked. While your face is still wet from toning, apply a moisturiser suitable for your skin type.

This is another crucial step that should not be overlooked. While your face is still wet from toning, apply a moisturiser suitable for your skin type. Sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 minutes before leaving the house. This will prevent tanning and early signs of ageing such as skin damage, pigmentation, spots and more.

According to Dr Akshay Batra , “While there are many skin care products available in the market, homeopathy plays a gentler role as it is completely safe to use and have no side effects. Besides, Homeopathy gets to the root of the problem and helps treat skin conditions gently. Homeopathy remedies such as Echinacea mother tincture and Berberis Aquafolium not only treat acne scars and blemishes but also help detoxify your skin. It is a natural science that goes skin deep and gives you healthy and glowing skin.”

Insisting that maintaining a healthy skin is critical for men, he revealed that a quick 3-minute, 3-step regime can be followed for acne free skin. This includes"

1. Wash your face at least 2-3 times a day with a soap-free face wash preferably containing Echinacea.

2. Hydrating gel to be applied on face after bath.

3. Use water-based sunscreen with SPF 30-50 to protect from UV rays.

As per him, the additional lifestyle tips that need to be followed are:

1. Manage stress – deep breathing exercise/yoga would be helpful

2. Drink at least 2-3 liters of water

3. Never pick or squeeze your acne. It may lead to scarring

4. Do not self-medicate.