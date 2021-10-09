Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Navratri 2021: Indulge in these sweet yet sinless - Vegan desserts
fashion

Navratri 2021: Indulge in these sweet yet sinless - Vegan desserts

This Navratri, give your cravings a healthy and cruelty-free twist with delicious plant-based sweet dishes
Organic, and plant-based ice-cream
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:38 AM IST
By Swati Chaturvedi

The festive season is upon us once again, and celebrations are never complete without indulging in something sweet, rich, and decadent. However, post Covid-19, there has been an increase in demand for plant-based foods as consciousness regarding animal welfare and the planet, as a whole, has taken the centre stage. The result? A vegan twist on scrumptious desserts!

“Vegan Desserts are gaining popularity these days because of two major reasons; firstly it’s the healthy alternative for the sweet dishes, secondly, it is animal cruelty-free and plant-based. Vegan alternatives are made up of plant-based ingredients which are healthy and also won’t lead to any guilt of harming animals. People these days are more diet conscious and dedicated to a healthy diet plan, hence instead of excluding dessert from your diet, including the vegan dessert can be the best option,” says Sairaj Dhond, Founder & CEO- Wakao Foods.

From peanut butter chocolate chip cookie bars to vegan ice cream, vegan alternatives for every treat, that is typically heavily laden with cream, eggs, butter and other animal-based ingredients, are available for health-conscious consumers. “Vegan desserts tend to contribute to less saturated fat, meaning less bad cholesterol compared to a diet containing animal products. At the same time, a vegan diet usually gives more fiber, folate, vitamin C and phytochemicals from higher consumption of legumes, nuts, fruits, vegetables and whole grains, which helps to keep the body healthy,” says T. Vinay Kumar, Executive Chef, Novotel Vijayawada Varun.

RELATED STORIES
Banana steamed cake

Ingredients that promote physical and mental well-being, such as matcha, goji, turmeric, black garlic, dragon fruit, hemp, chia, beets, manuka honey, ginger, maca, lingonberries and mushrooms are becoming increasingly popular in plant-based desserts. “Compared to commercial desserts, vegan desserts promote better health as they contain ‘functional foods’ in key ingredients like coconut milk, tahini, soya milk, almond milk and more. These are natural, safe and pure,” says Palash Ghosh, executive chef, Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra.

With few simple ingredients, making knockout vegan desserts couldn’t be easier. Keep coconut oil on hand to take the place of butter, start reaching for ground flaxseed instead of eggs, and invest in a bottle of pure maple syrup. You might be surprised to find that you don’t miss the dairy or eggs one bit.

Jackfruit edamame crumble

“Vegan Ice Creams primarily have nut milks like almond or coconut milk as the main base. There are tricks to make them taste very neutral, just as good as regular ice cream by carefully curating the ingredients used. Most importantly they are every bit as indulgent and delicious as regular ice creams,” adds Varun and Ashni Sheth, NOTO ice creams.

Anand Panwar, Executive Pastry Chef ,Roseate hotels and resorts sums up the vegan life “Becoming Vegan is a great opportunity to learn more about your body , nutrition and food.” What better time than Navratri to tread on a healthy path.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

How effective is coffee for your skin ?

7

Radhika Apte looks ethereal in handwoven brocade set

Pooja Hedge slays monochrome fashion wearing this…

Shibani Dandekar drops major festive fashion cues in bright colours
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP