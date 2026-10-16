Navratri beauty guide: How to keep your skin, makeup and hair fresh through hours of festive celebrations

Festive beauty is about more than just makeup. For Navratri, your skincare routine, hairstyle and choice of beauty products all play a role in creating a look that lasts through hours of celebration. Whether you're planning a bold Garba-night look or prefer understated festive glam, a little preparation can help you feel comfortable while keeping your look fresh. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Riya Ann, makeup and beauty influencer, shared practical tips to help your skin, makeup and hair hold up through the festivities.

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Sweat-resistant base

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“My biggest tip for a sweat-resistant base is to keep it light. I have dry skin, so I always prefer starting with a good moisturiser, followed by a primer that suits my skin type and a lightweight foundation,” advises Riya. Build coverage only where you need it, set sweat-prone areas with a little powder and finish with setting spray. The goal is to enjoy the celebration without constantly worrying about your makeup.

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Use foundation wisely

{{^usCountry}} “One mistake I’d avoid is assuming more foundation means better staying power,” highlighted Riya. Five layers won’t make it last five times longer. Too much product can turn patchy with sweat. Your dance moves can be unpredictable, but your skincare doesn’t have to be. Use waterproof makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One mistake I’d avoid is assuming more foundation means better staying power,” highlighted Riya. Five layers won’t make it last five times longer. Too much product can turn patchy with sweat. Your dance moves can be unpredictable, but your skincare doesn’t have to be. Use waterproof makeup {{/usCountry}}

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According to Riya, for long celebrations, waterproof mascara, smudge-resistant kajal and comfortable, long-wearing lipstick are best. “I also love layering powder blush over cream blush for extra staying power,” said Riya. She also recommends blotting your sweat before applying powder. We want fresh makeup, not a makeup sandwich.

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Play with colours

Emerald greens, royal blues, purples and golds are beautiful for Navratri. “Personally, I’d pick a colourful winged eyeliner with a pretty bindi,” said Riya. Your eyeshadow and outfit don’t have to be matching twins. “My festive clutch would have blotting papers, a compact, a lipstick and cotton buds,” highlighted Riya. Nothing too fancy, just the essentials.

And finally, no matter how exhausted you are, please remove your makeup before sleeping. Cleanse gently, moisturise and stay hydrated. Because the only thing we want looking tired after Garba is our feet, not our skin.