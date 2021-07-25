Navya Naveli Nanda rocks semi-formals in plaid blazer over white cardigan, jeans

Always a notch smarter than smart casuals, the sartorial styles of Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are becoming the talk of Tinsel Town more often than not and her picture from latest photoshoot is no different. If you are searching for the perfect semi-formal look to steal the limelight, let Navya sort your fashion woes with her chic look in a grunge plaid blazer teamed with a white cardigan and light blue denim jeans.

The 24-year-old is one of the four founders of Aara Health and founder of Project Naveli that tries to bridge “the gender gap in India by providing women with access to resources and opportunities that will allow for economic and social empowerment”. Despite no plans to be an actor, the diva is often seen raising the bar of fashion goals with her elegant styles which bring regular sartorial joys to our feeds.

In her latest picture on the gram, Navya was seen toning down the formal look in a versatile way that can also pass off as an airport look. The picture featured her donning a white buttoned down ribbed cardigan that came with a plunging neckline and was teamed with a pair of straight fit light blue jeans that were folded at the ankles.

Incorporating plaid into her look despite it being an inherently fall print, Navya layered her timeless white top and blue jeans with a blue, red and white checked plaid blazer in an easy and classic way. She completed her attire with a pair of spotless white sneakers and her overall look wins on the casual appeal with a little creativity that looks great for meetings as well as a Sunday brunch.

Leaving her luscious wavy tresses open down her shoulders in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Navya accessorised her look with simple gold finger rings. Wearing a dab of pink lipstick, she amplified the glam quotient with a dewy makeup look and captioned the picture simply with an eye emoji.

Navya Naveli Nanda was styled by fashion stylist and consultant Allia Al Rufai.

