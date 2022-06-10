Nayanthara's vermillion red handcrafted saree inspired by carvings of Hoysala temples, personalised with couple's names

Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor Nayanthara tied the knot at Mahabalipuram's Sheraton Grand in a close-knitted affair that was attended by friends and family including superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Suriya and others. The groom later took to his social media handle to flood the Internet with jaw-dropping pictures from their fairy tale wedding and the fashion police is smitten.

The bride and groom both donned custom made wedding ensembles by Indian designers Monica and Karishma's eponymous fashion label that boasts of a contemporary retelling of traditional stories. For her wedding, Nayanthara was dolled up in a handcrafted saree that came in vermillion red colour and was custom designed by Monica Shah with intricately realised tone on tone embroidery that was inspired by the carvings of the temples of Hoysala.

In a thoughtful tribute to the actor’s love for tradition, the designers reimagined Goddess Lakshmi motifs as bajubandh on the sleeves of the full-sleeve blouse. In addition, the Fourth Vow running across the ensemble was personalised with the couple’s names in order to symbolise togetherness, commitment and mutual respect.

Pulling back her luscious tresses into a mid-parted bun, Nayanthara accessorised her look with contrasting emerald choker, a polki and large Russian tumble necklace, along with a Satlada that is a seven stringed pearl necklace of Indian origin. Nayanthara's Satlada came with seven lines of diamonds, rose cuts, polki and emeralds in heritage setting for her big day and made her look nothing less than a dream.

In addition, the diva wore polki and Cabochon emerald stud earrings and an emerald and diamond maangtikka to complete her look and all pieces of her jewellery are credited to Goenka India. Wearing a dab of nude pink lipstick, Nayanthara amplified the glam quotient with rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes, glittery rust eyeshadow, filled-in eyebrows and a tiny red bindi to ace the ethnic look.

As for the groom, Vignesh Shivan’s ensemble resonates with the four pheras signifying dharma, arth, kama and moksha where he looked dapper in a veshti, kurta and shawl that too were handcrafted by the master craftsmen of Monica and Karishma's Jade atelier.

Both Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were styled by celebrity fashion stylist and consultant Shaleena Nathani.