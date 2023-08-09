Neena Gupta fulfils 'boots ka shauk' as she stuns in mini dress and jhumkas, fan thanks her for breaking barriers: Watch

Neena Gupta stepped out in the city last night to attend the success bash of her recently-released film Trial Period. The veteran actor - known for her elegance, badass persona, and wit - often proves that age is just a number. Last night, she did the same as she wore an LBD (little black dress) and boots for the event. She shared a paparazzi video of her look on Instagram and delighted netizens with her swoon-worthy style and a quirky caption.

Neena Gupta, in a mini dress, breaks barriers

Neena Gupta wears a mini dress, boots and jhumkas on an outing. (Instagram)

Today, Neena Gupta posted a video of her stunning look in a black mini dress, boots and jhumkis at the Trial Period success party. She posted the clip with the caption, "Garmi hai toh Kya? Boots pehne ka shuak toh pura kar liya (What if it's hot? Fulfilled my desire to wear boots). At the success party of #TrialPeriod." Fans loved her stylish avatar in the all-black attire and took to the comments section to praise her. Scroll through to see what they wrote.

Netizens praise Neena Gupta for being comfortable in her skin and breaking barriers. One fan wrote, "I keep telling my mom and grandma about you, how beautifully you carry yourself without thinking about societal norms and wear what you like, you do you...lots of love." Another commented, "You always look elegant and gorgeous." A user wrote, "Thank you!! For breaking barriers and everything else." "For a moment I thought it was Masaba, wow," another comment said.

Neena Gupta's look decoded

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta's black mini dress or LBD features noodle straps, a wide square neckline, a figure-skimming silhouette, a backless design with ribbon tie closures, and a short hem length. She completed the ensemble with knee-high boots, a shoulder bag, sunglasses, statement jhumkis, and gold bracelets. Lastly, a sleek low bun, nude lip shade, and minimal makeup rounded it off.

What do you think of Neena Gupta's elegant day-out look?