Neena Gupta shows off morning workout routine and practises Knee Push-Ups. Watch inspiring video

Actor Neena Gupta never fails to wow her fans with her inspiring life. Whether she is working her magic on the screen or making a statement with her sartorial prowess, the Uunchai actor always proves that age is just a number. Even the latest video of her home workout proved the same and will inspire you to lead a healthy and fit life. The 63-year-old star, whose daughter is fashion designer Masaba Gupta, tried her hands at Knee Push-Ups during a morning workout session. Keep scrolling to check it out.

63-year-old Neena Gupta aces her morning workout routine

On Tuesday, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram page to share a video from her early morning workout with her trainer. The 63-year-old actor dropped the post with the caption, "Just started but showing off [flexing muscle emoji]." The clip begins with Neena doing Knee Push-Ups as her trainer helps keep her back straight with a resistance band. The actor does around ten repetitions of the Knee Push-Up exercise while keeping her back aligned and core engaged. In the end, Neena even gets a compliment from her coach, who says 'superb'. Watch the video below and get the extra dose of motivation. (Also Read | Neena Gupta proves she is ageing like a fine wine in organza saree and strappy blouse for Uunchai promotions: See pics)

Neena Gupta's inspiring workout post garnered several likes and comments from her followers. One user wrote, "Great Spirit & dedication Neena ji." Another commented, "Wah Neena jee." A fan remarked, "You don't even need it, but Fitness is always good." Many netizens praised the 63-year-old actor by dropping fire and clapping emojis.

Knee Push-Ups Benefits:

Knee Push-Ups, a beginner-level bodyweight exercise, is a variation of the Push-Ups exercise. It improves upper-body strength, activates muscle groups throughout the upper body, including triceps, pecs and shoulders, and increases core stability.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Uunchai starring stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Sarika, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa. She also did Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna.