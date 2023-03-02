Neena Gupta's pic in stylish blouse and saree by daughter Masaba Gupta has fans calling her 'sharp and sexy'. See inside

Neena Gupta has been creating rattles in the fashion world one sari look at a time. The veteran actor is a force of talent, elegance and inimitable personality that translates into her sartorial choices. She is quite experimental with her looks, trying styles ranging from athleisure, breezy minis, floral gowns, sarees and more. This time, she brought back the elegance of the timeless six yards in a creation by her designer daughter Masaba Gupta. Fans loved the ethnic moment and flooded the comments section of her Instagram post with compliments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read | Neena Gupta is graceful in a silk saree and sleeveless blouse, fan says 'You are ageing backwards': See pics inside)

Neena Gupta in a stylish blouse and saree by daughter Masaba

On March 1, Neena Gupta took to her Instagram page to drop pictures of herself dressed in a beauteous six yards with the caption, "Totapari." The saree she chose for the photoshoot is from the shelves of her daughter Masaba Gupta's eponymous label, House Of Masaba. It comes in a stunning parrot green shade. Fans loved the saree moment and filled the comments section with compliments. One wrote, "This is so sharp and sexy! Beautiful as always." Another comment, "The blouse is the show stealer. You carry it well." A fan remarked, "My jaw dropped! Ma'am, you look amazing." See the post below.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Regarding the design elements, Neena Gupta's saree comes in a Chanderi Mul, raw silk and net fabric. The six yards, called the Kacchi-Kairi Sportee Saree, features a simple silhouette with silk ribbon embellished on the borders. The actor draped it traditionally, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Neena paired the saree with a stylish arm warmer blouse featuring half-length sleeves, a bikini-style front with halter straps, and a cropped hem length. She accessories the parrot green six yards with a contrasting purple mini handbag, stacked purple bangles, gold bracelets, beige sandals, statement gold earrings, and a dainty bindi.

In the end, Neena Gupta chose blushed pink lip shade, kohl-lined eyes, feathered brows, dewy skin, rouged cheekbones, and a hint of highlighter. A centre-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch to her traditional look.

Meanwhile, Neena Gupta was last seen in the recently-released film Shiv Shastri Balboa. Directed by Ajayan Venugopalan, the film also stars Anupam Kher, Jugal Hansraj, Nargis Fakhri and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. She also has Anurag Basu's anthology Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}