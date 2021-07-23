Neha Dhupia or Genelia Deshmukh? Who styled this 8.5k shirt dress better

Bollywood actors often share stylists, designers and also in some cases, a similar sense of style, and most recently Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Genelia Deshmukh both seemed to have their hearts set on a stunning and vibrant shirt dress, which is not only very stylish but also very affordable. And as one can imagine, since both Neha and Genelia have very different sartorial senses, they styled the same shirt dress in a totally different fashion and we are absolutely in love.

Neha was earlier spotted in the Victorian shirt dress by the brand Made by Cuin, and she paired the multipurpose style style ensemble as a shirt, pairing it with an orange coloured skirt. The soon-to-be mother wore minimal make-up and had her short hair flowing freely, she completed her look with Jimmy Choo heels.

Genelia on the other hand wore the outfit, which can be worn as a shirt, dress and a shacket, as a dress. Securing it around her petite waist with a beige belt and white shoes and socks. Her hair tied up in a top knot as she posed playfully for the camera. She accessorized her look with star shaped earrings.

The Victorian shirt dress by Made by Cuin is priced at ₹8,500 on the brand's website and has flounce sleeves, a wide collar, an high- and huge cuffs giving it a very dramatic look.

While Neha decided to turn her shirt dress into a shirt and wear it with a solid coloured skirt to dial down the look, Genelia amped it up by wearing it as a dress and accessorizing it to perfection. Who do you think styled the look better?

