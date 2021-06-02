Neha Sharma in 7,499 co-ord bralette and shorts gets holiday fashion right

Rocking print on print ensembles is not an easy task, and anything can go wrong if one does not choose the right fit. However, it seems actress Neha Sharma has mastered the trick to wear this voguish fashion trend. The actress has a wide collection of stunning ensembles in her wardrobe, be it breathtaking anarkalis or flowy dresses with risqué thigh-high slits. However, nothing takes our heart away quite like printed separates.

Neha shared several pictures with her Instagram followers wearing co-ord separates. The 33-year-old actress took a trip down the memory lane as she shared throwback images in which she wore a printed bralette and shorts in sustainable silk, giving us holiday-on-the-beach vibes.

The abstract printed bralette featured thin straps, a sweetheart neckline and barely-there fastening on the back. As for the shorts, they also had a similar print. Neha rounded off her look with an oversized cardigan with long sleeves and droopy shoulders.

For accessories, the actress opted for a dainty chain that carried a tiny pendant, a bracelet and ear studs. The minimal accessories added an effortless vibe to the whole look. Staying true to the print-on-print trend, the actress did not overdo the accessories and allowed the separates to be the star of her beach-ready look. Neha also wore a pair of strappy pastel blue-coloured heels with the outfit.

Neha left her tresses open in a middle parting and styled them in soft curls. With glowing skin, highlighted cheekbones, shimmery eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, a light hint of blush and mascara-laden eyelashes, she completed her make-up.

Coming back to the ensemble, the Lenise Printed Separates is from the brand Appapop. If you want to add Neha Sharma’s holiday look to your wardrobe, you can buy the entire outfit at ₹7,499.

The ensemble is priced at ₹7,499.(Appapop website)

See some of the other chic looks sported by Neha Sharma:

Neha Sharma made her debut in the Telugu film Chirutha in 2007. The actress co-starred with Ram Charan, who also made his Telugu film debut with Chirutha.

