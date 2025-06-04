New brand ambassador Suhana Khan can't believe she is 'part of Adidas family' like Deepika Padukone: Watch her 1st ad

Suhana Khan has joined Adidas India as the brand's new ambassador, bringing fresh energy to the famous German label known for their athletic footwear and apparel. She has now starred in the brand's latest campaign, focusing on Adidas Originals sneakers. Her first ad seems to have resonated with Gen Z audiences as many left comments like 'obsessed' and 'amazing' in the comments section of Adidas' June 3 post. Also read | Suhana Khan becomes the brand ambassador for Maybelline ahead of debut Suhana Khan is the new face of Adidas in India. (Instagram/ shubhi.kumar)

Watch Suhana Khan's new ad for Adidas India

In her first-ever ad for Adidas India, actor Suhana Khan walked inside a massive 'shoe box' and checked out the brand's latest collection of apparel and sneakers, and said, “This is unreal. I can't believe I am actually a part of the Adidas family now.”

For her look, Suhana, who made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023, embraced the whole athleisure trend in a cropped white bomber jacket with contrasting red track pants and a white crop top.

Reactions to Suhana becoming Adidas brand ambassador

Welcoming their new brand ambassador, Adidas India wrote in their Instagram caption: “Original style, unmistakable presence. Hello, Suhana Khan!”

A fan commented, "OMG!! I'm obsessed!!" Another said, “Insane! going from a kid who loved football and won tournaments to being a brand ambassador for a sports brand is amazing!”

Some were not so impressed, with one Instagram user commenting, “We have so many athletes, and you choose her?” A second wrote, “Adidas India, really? Not one athlete/ fitness coach/ someone who is championing sports for the less privileged—nothing? At least align your ambassadors to your brand’s core values and priorities.”

Other Adidas brand ambassadors

Adidas boasts a roster of famous brand ambassadors across various fields. Earlier, in 2021, actor Deepika Padukone became the brand ambassador for Adidas. In February 2025, cricketer Rishabh Pant rejoined Adidas as a brand ambassador – this marked his return to the brand since his initial collaboration from 2016 to 2019. Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Jude Bellingham, and Rohit Sharma have also been associated with Adidas.