New dulhan Gauahar Khan dolls up for three month anniversary in 15k Anarkali

New dulhan Gauahar Khan made for a beautiful bride. The actor has a girl-next-door style sense as there is nothing that she cannot slay in. Be it her nikaah lehenga, a casual pair of jeans, an evening gown or even a suit, she looks stunning in all outfits. She proved us right with the pictures that she shared recently on her social media.

Gauahar dolled up for her three month wedding anniversary in an elegant olive green Anarkali set. Contrasting with the green colour, the suit was adorned with bright pink embroidery on the front and arms which was teamed with matching tassels on the front, sleeves and the back. The kurta also featured a pinstripe golden gota work all over. She teamed the kurta with a pair of straight pants that also featured the prominent tassels and the golden gota work.

To complete the outfit, Gauahar carried a matching dupatta that also had the golden gota along with a golden kiran on all four sides and tassels. She accessorised the look with her mangalsutra, a couple of gold bangles and a pair of matching moon earrings. The actor chose the minimal makeup look and flaunted her natural beauty. She was seen with lightly kohled eyes teamed with mascara-laden lashes, a little bit of blush and a nude lip shade. To add a more romantic vibe to the look, she left her slightly wavy long lustrous hair open. Gauahar shared the images on Instagram with the caption, "Catching smiles since forever. dressed up for my 3 month wedding happiness. Happiness doesn’t need a reason. #Gaza #Alhamdulillah (sic)."

She posted another set of close up images and channelled her filmy side with the caption, which read, "Aur paas Aur paas ....... I mean#CloseUp. #FilmyForever (sic)."

Coming back to the attire, Gauahar's beautiful Anarkali suit is by the homegrown brand Tasha and is worth ₹14,750.

Gauahar Khan's suit is worth ₹15k (tashaindia.com)

Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar after having an interesting lockdown courtship period on December 25, 2020.

